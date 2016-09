4 dead in China air show crash

Four people, including two children, have died in a plane crash during an air show in northern China.

State broadcaster CCTV showed video of a small aircraft falling in a twisting nosedive during an exhibition on Thursday in the capital of Hebei province, Shijiazhuang.



The plane crashed in a cornfield, reported CCTV.

The aircraft was identified as a Chinese-manufactured Xiaoying 500.

