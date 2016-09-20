Daughter of runaway British peer shot dead amid drug crackdown in the Philippines

FACEBOOK Maria Moynihan, right, with her sister Maritoni Fernandez, a celebrated actress.

The daughter of a flamboyant British baron has been shot to death and her body dumped on a street amid a brutal crackdown against drugs in the Philippines.

Maria Aurora Moynihan, 45, was shot five times in the chest and dumped in a street in the capital city of Manila, reports say.

Filipino-British Moynihan was the sister of Filipino movie star Maritoni Fernandez​ and the daughter of Baron Antony Moynihan, an international figure implicated in the infamous 1988 arrest of convicted British drug smuggler and author Howard Marks, known as "Mr Nice", who died in April.

LEAN DAVAL JR/REUTERS Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is waging war on his country's drug problem.

Baron Moynihan, who ran brothels and was linked to drug trafficking, was accused of fraud in the United Kingdom. He fled to the Philippines in the 1960s and died in Manila in 1991.

GMA NEWS TV Maritoni Fernandez is the daughter of the third Lord Moynihan, who died amid notoriety in the Philippines in 1991.

Moynihan's body was left in a street on September 10 and her attackers left a cardboard sign leaning against her, which allegedly said "Drug pusher to the celebrities".

She had been accused of involvement in the drug business and was on bail on a suspected possession charge, the Guardian reported.

Chief Inspector Tito Jay Cuden said no arrests had been made.

DONDI TAWATAO/GETTY IMAGES Police cordon off a crime scene of a shootout which killed two unidentified gunmen on August 19, in Manila.

"She's considered a drug personality," he said.

In a statement from the family, actress Maritoni Fernandez​ appealed for privacy and said the main focus was on her sister's children.

"We as a family have one priority and truth at this point in time and that is to protect her children from further pain and suffering so that they, and we as a family may take this time to grieve, mourn but most of all celebrate the life of this exceptional human being I will forever have the privilege of calling my sister," Maritoni said.

According to media in the Philippines, the Quezon City police said the 45-year-old died from multiple gunshots and her name was not on their "watchlist". However, other reports say Moynihan was allegedly a syndicate member and on a Taguig police watchlist.

The Philippine Star said the body was found in Giraffe St in Quezon City and Manila television news aired footage of the body.

Moynihan's father was infamously chummy with former Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos and, in 1980, an Australian Royal Commission on drugs said the British peer was involved in heroin smuggling in east Asia.

The killing appears to be the latest casualty in a government-led move to eradicate drugs and combat crime in the Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte has led a campaign to kill drug dealers and users, sparking widespread human rights' concerns.

It is thought around 3,500 dealers and users have been killed by a combination of police operations, extrajudicial killings, and vigilante squads. The presidents has also publicly encouraged citizens to kill drug users and vowed not to prosecute police for extrajudicial shootings.

The Philippines has a long and violent history with drugs and one of the highest rates of methamphetamine - known as "shabu" - use in Asia, according to the United Nations.

