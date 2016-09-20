Typhoons lash Japan, China

Typhoons Meranti and Malakas lash Japan, China

ITN Rescue efforts underway as Typhoon Meranti causes widespread destruction in southeastern China.

A strong typhoon made landfall on southwestern Japan on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain that caused floods, forcing flight cancellations and prompting local authorities to issue evacuation advisories for more than 600,000 residents.

Typhoon Malakas is expected to head northeast along Japan's Pacific coast toward Tokyo before heading into the Pacific Ocean by Wednesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Evacuation advisories have been issued for about 632,500 people, in six prefectures in western Japan including Kumamoto, which is still recovering from strong earthquakes that hit the region earlier this year,people, Jiji news agency said.

KYODO Roads are flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Malakas in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The agency said two people sustained slight injuries in southern Kyushu, while public broadcaster NHK reported more than 100 domestic flights have been cancelled.

Malakas is heading towards China, which is still reeling from a typhoon last week that left 28 dead.

Chinese authorities on Saturday warned Typhoon Malakas would bring high waves and strong winds it bears down on the east coast of the Chinese mainland.

Deluge is upon us! Seaside vehicles devoured by huge waves in Yantai, E China's Shandong Province pic.twitter.com/WHhGuwwtag — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 20, 2016

China's National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center warned of waves as high as 12 metres off Taiwan's east coast, and southern and central parts of the East China Sea, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

As the storm approached, forecasters raised the alert level to orange, the second highest level

The storm comes after Typhoon Meranti, the strongest typhoon to hit China this year, lashed a wide swathe of the country's coastal areas last week.

CHINA STRINGER NETWORK An ancient bridge is seen collapsed as typhoon Meranti hits southeast China, in Yongchun, Fujian.

﻿Authorities say it left 28 people dead and 15 others missing in the east of the country, and damaged more than 18,300 houses.

Meranti also pounded Shanghai and Xiamen City, bringing with it heavy rains and winds up to 120 kilometres an hour.

Xinhua news agency said Meranti paralysed several cities in southern Fujian province, including Xiamen, Quanzhou and Zhangzhou.

CHINA STRINGER NETWORK A woman poses for pictures in front of tidal waves under the influence of typhoon Meranti in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China,.

- Agencies