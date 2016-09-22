Taiwan asks Google to blur images showing new South China Sea facilities

STACEY KIRK/Stuff.co.nz Prime Minister John Key discusses New Zealand's stance on conflicts in the South China Sea.

Taiwan's defence ministry is asking Google to blur satellite images showing what experts say appear to be new military installations in the disputed South China Sea.

The revelation of new military-related construction could raise tensions in the contested waterway, where China's building of airstrips and other facilities has worried other claimants and the United States.

The images seen on Google Earth show four three-pronged structures sitting in a semi-circle just off the northwestern shoreline of Itu Aba - Taipei's sole holding in the South China sea - across from an upgraded airstrip and recently constructed port that can dock 3,000-ton frigates.

Google Earth The island of Itu Aba, as seen on Google Earth. The structures in question are on the north-west coast.

"Under the pre-condition of protecting military secrets and security, we have requested Google blur images of important military facilities," Taiwan Defence Ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi said, after local media published the images on Itu Aba.

Google Earth Four three-pronged structures off the coast of Itu Aba, as seen on Google Earth.

The United States has urged against the militarisation of the South China Sea, following the rapid land reclamation by China on several disputed reefs through dredging, and building air fields and port facilities.

FAIRFAX MEDIA How will the military super power respond following the ruling over its militarisation of the South China Sea? National security correspondent David Wroe explains.

Taiwan's defence ministry and coast guard, which directly oversees Itu Aba, said details about the structures are confidential and have not commented on their nature.

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the request.

Defence experts in Taiwan said that based on the imagery of the structures and their semi-circular layout, the structures were likely related to defence and could be part of an artillery foundation.

"I think definitely it will be for military purposes, but I cannot tell if it is for defending, attacking or monitoring," said Dustin Wang, a scholar and a former government advisor who has regularly visited Itu Aba.

Wang said given the structures' location which faces the main seaborne traffic, they may relate to surveillance.

China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei claim parts or all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes.

In July, an international court ruled against China in a case brought by the Philippines that rejected China's claim to a vast swathes of the disputed maritime area.

Both China and Taiwan, which China views as a renegade province, vehemently rejected the court ruling.

New Zealand called on all parties to respect an international ruling.

"While New Zealand does not take a position on the various territorial claims in the South China Sea we have consistently stated that the differing interests in the region should be managed peacefully and in accordance with international law," Foreign Minister Murray McCully said at the time.

"Maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea is vital to the ongoing prosperity of the wider Asia-Pacific region. It is in all parties' interests to ensure the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea is respected."

- Reuters