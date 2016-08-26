Big search for missing Kiwi

Dissapearance of Kiwi Michael Huria in Western Australia sparks massive search

SUPPLIED Michael Junior Huria, who is thought to have ties to Wellington and Hawke's Bay, has been missing since Monday in Western Australia.

A New Zealand man living in Perth has gone missing in what police and news media in Australia have described as highly unusual circumstances.

Michael Junior Huria, who also used the surname Sullivan, went missing on Monday from the semi-rural Ellenbrook area northeast of Perth.

Police were investigating whether his disappearance was linked to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian near a local highway.

After that incident, the driver and police could not find the person who was hit.

Huria, who is understood to have ties to Wellington and Hawke's Bay, was last seen leaving his Ellenbrook home about 4.15am on Monday. Police said his disappearance was out of character.

On Wednesday, Huria's vehicle was found in Ellenbrook. But the 23-year-old was still nowhere to be found and police had concerns "for his safety and welfare".

A Western Australia Police spokesman said authorities were "assessing" what to do next after Huria was not found this week.

"No physical search is ongoing at this stage," the Perth-based spokesman said on Friday evening.

The search had involved two helicopters, multiple police units, and State Emergency Service volunteers. Horses and dogs were also used in the search.

Police were deciding whether to move their search efforts to a new area.

"We've searched the area we thought he was in."

But Western Australia Police have refused to disclose any details about Huria's background.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the 23-year-old had been in Perth for.

Sources, including a relative, said Huria had ties to Wellington and Hastings, and some of his family had moved across the Tasman in recent years.

The West Australian newspaper said sightings of Huria were also reported on Upper Swan farmland and at a nearby roadhouse on Monday afternoon.

"This springs to mind that this person could be injured, laying somewhere, hence why we've thrown all the resources at it," Acting Inspector Phil Bonner told media in Western Australia.

SES crews searching in Upper Swan for Michael Huria #perthnews pic.twitter.com/CK3vQnTcYX — Claire Tyrrell (@Claire_Tyrrell) August 25, 2016

- Stuff