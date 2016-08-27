Lucky find sparks gold rush

Tourists in Australia flock to goldfields in wake of lucky find

The area in Victoria, Australia, where a 4kg gold nugget was found has seen a tourism boom.

When news spread that an Australian hobby miner had found a 4.1kg golden nugget beneath the soil of Victoria's goldfields, tourists and prospectors flocked to Sovereign Hill.

The area was already a popular destination among tourists, but more so after this week's find.

Jayson Morgan, the customer service officer at Ballarat's Grapes Hotel, reported that a bus carrying dozens of tourists which had been destined for Warrnambool made a beeline for Golden Point.

One of the oldest pubs in town, the Grapes is already enjoying about a 20-per-cent boost in customer numbers compared to its usual intake, Morgan said.

When a prospector has a lucky find in the Golden Triangle, the good fortune reverberates, as hotels, restaurants and hardware stores (which sell detectors) become inundated with punters.

"Everyone responds the same way," said Morgan, who has been at the pub for 10 years.

"They run into Bunnings to buy metal detectors so they can find their own pot of gold.

"It takes one inspirational story to inspire a whole lot of people. Everyone wishes everyone luck but everyone wants it for themselves ... but then, they're always happy to help you lift out yours, if you find it."

Morgan is a Ballarat boy, who panned for gold with his grandfather when he was a child – a family tradition he said goes back generations.

Customers eager to hear his family secrets have offered generous "finder's fees" but he shares his secret spots for free.

Morgan knows the best information comes from the band of regulars who have frequented the Grapes Hotel for decades.

They each have their own story, a hidden spot, and a gem at home passed down from their ancestors.

"They're always taking at the Grapes about how their great great grandfather worked here, in the goldfields, one was a locksmith, another was someone who made shoes for horses ... there's a lot of history.

"That's where I get my information from, listening to the older men in the community who drink at Grapes, they know a lot of history about where is good to go."

Gary Crawley, the owner of the Wedderburn Hotel about 153 kilometres north, recalls when Mick Brown came into his hotel after finding an 87-ounce, or 2.7 kilogram golden nugget.

He said he noticed a small increase in customers after news spread on the "bush telegraph" of the find.

He said many of his 12 customers who found nuggets in the past year, responded with numbing shock, rather than a round of beer.

"People are more interested in hanging on to it, feeling what it feels like to hold in their hands, than they are shouting beers and throwing a party.

"It's quite daunting when you grab a nugget that size – [the value] is like two four wheel drives in your hands."

- Sydney Morning Herald