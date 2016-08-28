Missing Kiwi on 'spiritual journey'?

Kiwi Michael Huria missing in Australia, may be on a 'spiritual journey' - family

SUPPLIED Searchers have failed to find Michael Huria.

The family of a New Zealand man who has been missing in Western Australia for almost a week say the 23-year-old may be on a "spiritual journey".

West Australian police on Saturday resumed their search for 23-year-old Michael Junior Huria, who also goes by the surname Sullivan.

He had not been in touch with family or friends since leaving his home in Ellenbrook after 4am on Monday.

Huria's father, Mark, and brother, Tamati, made a public appeal on Saturday.

Speaking at the Ellenbrook Police Station, they said Michael's disappearance was "unusual".

"He's a bit lost at the moment," Tamati Huria said of his brother who recently quit his job as a builder.

"We don't know but we think he might have gone out on a spiritual journey of some kind - he's quite inclined in that way."

Police and State Emergency Service volunteers were searching in nearby Upper Swan, where a woman thought she might have struck a pedestrian on Monday night.

Despite searching the area at the time, no-one was found near the road.

SES crews searching in Upper Swan for Michael Huria #perthnews pic.twitter.com/CK3vQnTcYX — Claire Tyrrell (@Claire_Tyrrell) August 25, 2016

Huria's white ute was subsequently located in Ellenbrook but he remained missing.

"The search for Michael will continue throughout the day and will perhaps conclude early this evening," a police spokeswoman said on Saturday afternoon.

"Assessments will then take place regarding any future searches."

Huria was understood to have ties to Wellington and Hawke's Bay, and some of his family had moved across the Tasman in recent years.

Police earlier said his disappearance was out of character.

On Wednesday, after his ute was found, police said they had concerns "for his safety and welfare".

However, the search - involving two helicopters, multiple police units, volunteers and dogs - was discontinued after he was not found.

Emergency Services are looking for Michael Huity in Upper Swan #perthnews @thewest_com_au pic.twitter.com/QMJ2VSFhU0 — Claire Tyrrell (@Claire_Tyrrell) August 25, 2016

A Western Australia Police spokesman said authorities were "assessing" what to do next.

"No physical search is ongoing at this stage," the Perth-based spokesman said on Friday evening.

Western Australia Police had refused to disclose any details about Huria's background.

It wasn't immediately clear how long he had been in Perth for.

- Stuff and AAP