'Can you use a different mugshot?'

Cheeky 'jail break' girl asks media to use 'better photo' on Facebook

The images of Amy Sharp released by NSW police last week.

A woman allegedly on the run from police has caused a social media storm after she asked a TV station to use a 'better photo' of her when reporting her escape.

Teenager Amy Sharp is alleged to have broken out of a police station in Sydney on Friday, August 19, before running away.

And as is fairly standard practice, police issued a statement accompanied by two photographs they had taken of the 18-year-old in a bid to find the youngster.

Clearly the teenager wasn't a fan of the original police shots.

But the search took an unexpected turn when the pictures and police statement were uploaded onto Sydney's 7 News Facebook page.

Brazenly, the first person to comment on the story and the photos was Amy Sharp herself.

Clearly unhappy with how she looked in the police mugshots, in which she wore a glum expression and a red blanket draped over her shoulders, she uploaded a more flattering shot in the comments section of the page with a simple request:

The original photo sent out by police, and Amy Sharp's immediate request on social media.

"Can you use this photo please, and thank you. Yours truly Amy Sharp XX"

The comment, which was accompanied with a smiling emoji with a halo, was liked more than 47,000 times and attracted numerous comments.

Bec Sackville posted "Haha that's a classic. Think the cops have found a new way to catch crims. Just put out an ugly photo and the crim will be in touch to give you a better one lol."

Police said that shortly after 3pm on Friday, August 19, Amy Sharp was in the Surry Hills Corrective Services Cell Complex when she fled from staff and was last seen running down Riley street.

Police did not consider her a risk to members of the public saying she had been in custody for property offences.

She was later caught in Wentworth Park, not far from where she allegedly escaped and is expected to be charged.

- SMH