Controversial Oz politician Pauline Hanson denies she hates Muslims and Asians

FAIRFAX MEDIA Pauline Hanson: Not a hater.

Controversial Australian politician Pauline Hanson says she doesn't hate Asians, Muslims or former prime minister Tony Abbott - despite all of her past comments.

The One Nation party leader - famous for her anti-immigrant views - was elected as a senator in July after nearly 20 years out of office.

Her election policies included a ban on Muslim immigration and calls for a royal commission into Islam, yet she denies she detests Muslims.

"I don't hate Asians. I don't hate Muslims - I don't," she told 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast on Sunday night.

The 62-year-old also denied she has a fear of foreigners, or was xenophobic when she became a federal MP in 1996.

Despite insisting she is not xenophobic; Pauline Hanson does want a ban on Muslim immigration. #60Minshttps://t.co/JRPepsUT1n — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) August 28, 2016

That was the same year 60 Minutes journalist Tracey Curro asked Hanson if she was xenophobic, to which she famously responded: "please explain".

In her maiden speech 20 years ago, Hanson also warned about the danger of Australia "being swamped by Asians".

Arriving on the political scene in 1996, Pauline Hanson shocked the nation with her polarising views. #60Minshttps://t.co/y4lvhNrYA1 — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) August 28, 2016

But in 2016, she says it wasn't her intention to offend or "set the world on fire" with that line.

"It wasn't meant to offend the Asians that are here, or people who have come here for a new way of life," she said.

Hanson says her criticisms of Islam stem from her desire to "protect" Australia. She is reading the Koran, and keeps it in her handbag, because she wants to have a better understanding of it.

"What I'd like to see is these Muslims that are not radicals, the ones that want to live their life in peace and harmony ... and love and embrace this nation (to) then work with me with me to find the answers."

Hanson says accusations that she is a racist, or a redneck, are "water off a duck's back".

The senator is also prepared to work Abbott - a colleague in the 45th parliament who she once said she "detested" - if he returned to power.

"He has a job to do, I have a job to do. I'm not a vindictive person," she said.

- AAP