Body found in search for NZer

West Australian police find body near search for missing Kiwi Michael Huria

SUPPLIED Michael Huria's family said he may have gone on a "spiritual journey".

Police in West Australia have found a body in a national park northeast of Perth near a search area for a missing New Zealander.

Michael Junior Huria, 23, went missing on Monday in what relatives have said might be a spiritual journey.

Police received information about 3.30pm on Sunday that a body had been found in the Walyunga National Park, close to Ellenbrook where Huria went missing.

However, they had not released any identification or confirmed whether the discovery is related to the search for Huria.

READ MORE:

* Missing Kiwi may be on 'spiritual journey'

* Massive manhunt for missing NZer

Huria, who also went by the surname Sullivan, hadn't been in touch with family or friends since leaving his Ellenbrook home after 4am on Monday.

Searchers had been focusing their efforts in the suburb of Upper Swan, close to the park, a police spokeswoman said.

Water police divers had also been called in to aid the search efforts.

A woman earlier told police she might have struck a pedestrian in the area last Monday night.

Huria was understood to have ties to Wellington and Hawke's Bay, and some of his family had moved across the Tasman in recent years.

Police earlier said his disappearance was out of character.

Huria's father Mark and brother Tamati made a public appeal on Saturday.

"He's a bit lost at the moment," Tamati Huria said of his brother, who recently quit his job as a builder.

"We don't know but we think he might have gone out on a spiritual journey of some kind - he's quite inclined in that way."

- AAP and Stuff