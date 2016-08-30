'I'll smash you': Cyclist films furious truck driver's threats

Following an attempt at being run off the road, a cyclist claims to have been threatened and verbally abuse by the driver of a large truck.

A cyclist has filmed the moment a truck driver threaten to "smash" him in a road rage row.

The Australian man, who does not wish to be named, said he was riding two-abreast in light traffic on an overpass in Yarraville about 9.30am on Saturday.

He claims the truck suddenly swerved within 30 centimetres of him.

Supplied The cyclist and truck driver got into a row.

"This truck came alarmingly close," he said. "I got the biggest fright."

Supplied The cyclist claims the truck driver came very close to him.

The 43-year-old cyclist said he then rode up to the truck where it had stopped at a set of red lights and told the driver he had "nearly killed" him.

He admits he then "flipped the bird" at the driver.

The cyclist said the driver got out of his truck and threatened to "smash" him.

"Once I realised he was doing that, I was fearing for my safety and moved away," he said.

The cyclist turned on a camera fitted onto his bike and circled back to get the truck's number plate.

He can be heard on the video, since uploaded onto YouTube, yelling at the driver: "Why are you so angry? What have I done to you?"

The truck driver replies: "I'll ****ing smash you."

By this stage, about eight more cyclists from the riding group had caught up to them.

"You tried to run me off the road," the cyclist says.

"I tried to cut you off? Nah," the driver says.

Another cyclist, who dismounts his bike, tells the driver to "calm down mate".

The driver, who was heading back towards his truck, then turns around and heads back saying "you better shut the **** up" as he rolls up his sleeves.

"Settle," the second cyclist says. "You don't want to go to court."

The second cyclist then tells the driver to "get in your ****ing truck and **** off", which further aggravates him.

The cyclist reported the incident to police later that morning, bringing with him the footage, a pre-written statement, the truck's number plate and phone numbers of witnesses on a USB stick.

However, he claims he was more upset with the response from police than at the actual incident.

He said the officer he spoke to refused to look at the USB and questioned why he didn't call triple zero.

"I am really shocked," he said.

"He had no interest in anything I presented. He just wanted to question the legitimacy of my report."

After he complained, the cyclist made his report to a second officer.

Victoria Police has been contacted for comment.

- The Age