Right to Choose bill rejected

After 1400 submission, scores of expert appearances and public hearings, Queensland's Parliamentary inquiry into abortion law reform has rejected a bill to decriminalise abortion across the state.

Cairns Independent MP Rob Pyne, who introduced the Women's Right to Choose bill in May, said the decision was politically motivated and that it was "disappointing that some of the politicians can't be a little more courageous in their approach to some reform".

However, chairwoman and Labor MP Leanne Linard said careful consideration was given to the complex issues in regulating termination of pregnancy.

"The committee was unable to support the Bill as it failed to address a number of important policy issues and to achieve a number of its own stated objectives," she said.

Far from being a fatal blow to the process to end antiquated laws that prevent women from seeking terminations to pregnancies, academics agreed, suggesting recommendations were made on constructive grounds and that the "door to reform is not closed".

Heather Douglas from the University of Queensland's Beirne School of Law, who has long advocated for reform and gave evidence at the inquiry, believes Friday's "comprehensive" report highlights the fact that while a majority of Queenslanders and Australians are supportive of access to terminations, the demands of the bill were not thorough enough.

"The report is a really helpful document. It would have been difficult for them to come to a different conclusion based on the people who appeared before them. Many of those people wanted more than what the bill was demanding," Professor Douglas said.

Missing from the proposal were details around gestational limits, conscientious objection and safe access zones. A second bill introduced by Pyne in August included those additions - but not decriminalisation.

Professor Douglas hopes that a revised bill combining the two might forge a workable path to true reform.

"The door isn't closed, it's very much an open question. I'm very hopeful," she said.

"We've had an enquiry process for the first time that really gets some facts on the table."

The 135-page report showed 10,000 to 14,000 abortions had been performed annually in Queensland in recent years, despite the criminal code. It drew no clear causal nexus between mental health and termination - an argument that is oft-used by those in favour of retaining the legislation that dates to 1899. Further, it recognises the links between domestic and family violence and termination.

Current laws place Queensland at the bottom of a tally of Australia's state and territory legislation around access to abortion.

In Queensland any person who carries out, or assists with, an abortion may be liable to criminal prosecution, including the woman herself - unless continuing the pregnancy poses serious danger to the mother's life or her physical or mental health.

The code does not reflect advances in medical technologies around the detection of foetal abnormalities that might lead to termination. In such cases, for example, women in Queensland are often forced to "manufacture mental illness to justify termination", said Professor Douglas.

As Pyne noted, while reform is still on the cards, the delay does little to help women and their doctors who, in the meantime, remain in fear of prosecution.

