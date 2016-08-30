Body confirmed as missing Kiwi

Australian police identify body found near Perth as missing Kiwi Michael Huria

SUPPLIED A body found near Perth on Sunday has been confirmed as former Wellingtonian Michael Junior Huria, who went by Mike Sullivan Huria.

Australian police have confirmed the body found in a park northeast of Perth is missing New Zealander Mike Sullivan Huria.

The body was discovered on Sunday in the Walyunga National Park, near Ellenbrook where the former Wellington man, 23, disappeared on August 22.

Police have since confirmed to several Western Australian media outlets that it was the body of Huria.

The Kiwi went missing from the semi-rural Ellenbrook area northeast of Perth. An extensive search operation found no trace of him last week.

A few days later, Western Australia Police were investigating whether his disappearance was linked to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian near a local highway.

After that incident, the driver and police could not find the person who was hit.

At the time, Huria's family said the 23-year-old might have been "on a spiritual journey".

A man thought to be Huria was seen early last week on farmland in Upper Swan, 8km away.

He was also thought to have been seen at a roadhouse on Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, his brother Tamati and father Mark made a public appeal for anybody with information to come forward.

Family members repeatedly said Huria's disappearance was out of character.

It is believed Huria at one point attended Onslow College in the Wellington suburb of Johnsonville. His family also had links to the nearby suburb of Newlands and to Hawke's Bay.

Western Australian police told local media the discovery was not being treated as suspicious.

