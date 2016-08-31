Dying baby was sent home

Kiwi baby Malakai Matui Paraone dies after Australian hospitals sent him home

GOFUNDME.COM Malakai Matui Paraone visited three different clinics, which failed to give him life-saving treatment.

A Kiwi couple are heartbroken after their baby son died of suspected meningitis, after two West Australian hospitals turned him away instead of giving him life-saving treatment.

Seven-month-old Malakai Matui Paraone was taken to two Perth hospitals over consecutive nights last week with a temperature, joint pains, a rash and lack of movement on the right side of his body.

But he was sent home by both Princess Margaret Hospital and Midland Public Hospital, after staff diagnosed him with a pulled elbow and teething, his parents said.

NINE NEWS Nicole Thompson and Te Keepa Paraone want answers over their son's death.

His parents, Nicole Thompson and Te Keepa Paraone, took him back to Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday, when staff finally realised he was dying, but it was too late to save him. Malakai was placed on life support but died on Friday.

His cause of death was not immediately clear. Thompson told Nine News that on Thursday, hospital staff said they believed he had meningococcal meningitis.

But after she told them he'd been sent home by doctors there days earlier, staff instead said they believed he had septicaemia (blood poisoning), which may have been caused by a throat infection.

GOFUNDME.COM The seven-month-old died of suspected meningitis, but doctors later said it may have been blood poisoning.

Thompson accused the hospital of negligence, which led to her son's death.

"They know they've done wrong," she told Nine News.

"If they had done their job properly, my son would still be here.

"Three days I tried to get him help, three days. Two hospitals, one doctor's surgery, an ambulance trip."

She said staff at Midland Hospital had laughed at her when she suggested her son's symptoms might all be related.

"I am going to fight this to the end. My son was strong for four days. I'm going to be strong for him and I'm going to get the justice he deserves."

Neither hospital would discuss Malakai's treatment but expressed sympathy to his family for their loss.

In a statement to AAP, Princess Margaret's acting executive director Michelle Dillon said she could not provide details about the treatment of individual patients, but extended her "deepest sympathies" to the family.

Malakai's death was referred to the coroner.

West Australia Health Minister John Day has also ordered an investigation of how both hospitals and the doctor's clinic handled Malakai's care.

He, too, offered an apology to Malakai's parents.

"I am very sorry as a parent myself and now as a grandparent of a three-year-old that there has been this outcome," he said.

A fundraising page has since been set up to help cover costs for Malakai's funeral, and has already exceeded its A$15,000 target.

- Stuff and WA Today