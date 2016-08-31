From Instagram to 95,000 grams - Australia's biggest cruise ship drug bust

Melina Roberge/INSTAGRAM Melina Roberge was enjoying a luxury holiday, when she was caught for smuggling a record amount of cocaine.

It seemed like the perfect holiday, and Melina Roberge was only too happy to share her snaps of exotic locations such as French Polynesia, Ecuador and Bermuda.

Travelling with fellow Canadians Isabelle Legace, 28, and Andre Tamine, 63, aboard the US$20000-a-head (NZ$276000) MS Sea Princess, Roberge was enjoying all the trappings of a luxury two-month trip around the world.

But the idyllic holiday came to a shocking end in Sydney when Australian border police boarded the cruise ship with sniffer dogs and discovered 95kg of cocaine stuffed into their suitcases.

Melina Roberge/INSTAGRAM Melina Roberge was enjoying a luxury holiday.

The amount was a record for drugs seized on a cruise ship coming into Australia.

Melina Roberge/INSTAGRAM Melina Roberge (left) and Isabelle Legace are originally from Quebec, Canada.

Australian Border Force had been acting on a tip-off from Canadian and US authorities and said the find was a great example of international cooperation against drug syndicates.

"These syndicates should be on notice that the Australian Border Force is aware of all of the different ways they attempt to smuggle drugs into our country and we are working with a range of international agencies to stop them," Assistant Commissioner Clive Murray said.

Melina Roberge/INSTAGRAM She had travelled to exotic locations including French Polynesia and Chile.

The three accused got on the ship in England in early July, which then travelled to several ports in North America, the Caribbean and South America.

The maximum sentence for the charge of importing a commercial quantity of cocaine is life in prison.

