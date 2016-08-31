Australian mother charged after toddler finds and eats ice stash, calls in sick for court

Supplied The toddler survived despite ingesting enough of the drug to be fatal.

An Australian mother accused of neglect after her child swallowed a potentially lethal dose of the drug, ice, has called in sick to her scheduled court appearance.

The 27-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been due to face Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday morning on five counts of drug possession and one count of exposing a child under seven (causing danger of death).

Police laid the charges against her earlier this month following an eight-month investigation.

However, the woman failed to show up to the courthouse on Wednesday and, instead, contacted registry staff, saying she was "not well" and would not be attending.

She sought a two-week adjournment, which was granted by magistrate Susan McGowan, who noted the matter, while serious, was in its very early stages.

"I note the offence is alleged to have occurred on January 25 and the child is in [external] care, so there's no immediate danger to the little one, so a two-week adjournment is not putting anyone at risk," McGowan said.

Police will allege the boy had been left to sleep in his mother's bedroom when, at some stage during the night or morning, he discovered the drugs and ate them.

The woman called an ambulance in a panic after finding her son having seizures.

Tests at a local hospital revealed the boy had methamphetamine in his system - enough to likely cause "serious injury or death", medical experts said.

The boy survived and is now in the care of the Department of Family and Community Services.

Hospital staff alerted police to the matter and child abuse squad detectives later searched the woman's home, allegedly finding ice, cannabis and prescription drugs.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions had declined to take over the prosecution of the matter, meaning it will stay in the hands of the police.

McGowan adjourned the matter to September 14, issuing a public warning that, if the woman failed to show up again, a warrant could be issued for her arrest.

