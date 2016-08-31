Storm over Nic Nat blackface

Aboriginal mum highlights 'hypocrisy' over Nic Nat blackface controversy

FACEBOOK "Bec Bee" said she saw no difference between her painting her child's face white for Book Week and the Nic Naitanui impersonation that caused controversy last week.

An Aboriginal mother has shared a photo of her daughter with her face painted white to highlight what she says is hypocrisy involving an Australian woman at the centre of a "blackface" furore.

A social media storm erupted last week, when a young Perth boy's face and body were painted black to emulate AFL superstar Nic Naitanui for a school dress-up for Book Week.

But Cairns mum "Bec Bee" used Facebook this week to suggest the youngsters had not shown racism or discrimination and was merely displaying admiration for his hero.

Bee said when she posted a picture of her daughter in "whiteface" to dress up as her favourite Dr Seuss character in 2013, no one batted an eyelid.

"Unfortunately now this little boy who has been shown by the dark skinned community that his admiration for a black man is unacceptable and has learnt racism," she wrote.

"How do we end racism/discrimination? Do we support education or do we do reverse racism and shun a future adult?

"His childhood experience would have scarred him now.

"Not once did anyone say anything when I painted my black daughter white 3 years ago, We need to stop the double standards, a hero is a hero!"

Bee, whose post has been liked by more than 27,000 people said she faced racism on a daily basis.

"I grew up in communities, out bush, in towns, cities have been over exposed to direct and indirect racism. We cannot expect people or generations to change unless we change our reactions," she wrote.



"How do we create education about who we are?

"We massage people to understand who we are, we seem to be reactive at the smallest issue that a little boy wanting to be like his Fijian hero."



The Perth woman who posted the picture of her son dressed as Naitanui last week, said she was expecting backlash from "politically correct extremists".

"Today I have been called every single name under the sun, labelled as something I'm not," she said.

"Had my words twisted into other people's negative interpretations."

Perth blogger Constance Hall was dragged into the blackface saga after the woman posted the picture on her Facebook page, which has more than 880,000 followers.

Hall originally received death threats, before she got an outpouring of support after posting a picture of her Facebook page crying after the venomous attacks.

She said complete strangers had hugged her on the streets of her hometown of Fremantle, Western Australia.

"You guys have changed everything," she wrote.

"I got dressed. I didn't think I could. But I checked out of the hotel and I was hugged in the lobby by a beautiful woman, I cried again but it was such a relief.

"So I want you to know that all of these messages and supportive comments have reached me.

"So far in the last hour I have been hugged by three strangers. I feel like those hugs are coming from all of you, you have reached me. You'll never know how much you mean to me.

"Thank you so much."

Naitanui - an AFL multicultural ambassador - tried to defuse the the controversy with a calm and measured post on Twitter on Friday.

"The young bloods innocence merely attempting to emulate his hero hurts my heart. Especially when that hero is me!" he wrote.

"It's a shame racism co-exists in an environment where our children should be nurtured not tortured because they are unaware of the painful historical significance "blackface" has had previously on the oppressed.

"I don't believe the mother had any intention to cause harm, just wanted her kid to simply be 'Nic Nat', however (she) may reflect on this and choose an alternate method next time."

