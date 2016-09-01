Son bites mum in violent tantrum

Son pleads guilty to biting mum, damaging her car in violent tantrum

It was 9.30 on a Friday night in August and Tuhirangi Raymond Wait was in the mood to party.

He'd already downed an entire cask of wine by the time his mother came to pick him up, and he was, by all accounts, drunk as a skunk.

But with no intention of stopping the fun, the 18-year-old ordered his mum drive him to the Port Kembla Hotel, in Wollongong, Australia.

Knowing better, she began heading for the family home.

It wasn't until she turned into a familiar street that Wait realised his big night out was about to come to a sobering end. It did not go down well.

In what could only be described as an epic tantrum, Wait kicked the inside of his mum's car and punched the dash board, before trying to climb over her and pull the keys from the ignition of the now stationary car.

Wait's mother tried to push her son away, prompting him to bite her on the forearm.

He then punched her in the jaw.

Terrified, the woman jumped out of the car, at which time Wait kicked out the front windshield.

He then got out of the vehicle and smashed the passenger side mirror before chasing his mother around the car, wantonly kicking at side panels and leaving a series of large dents as he went.

When Wait caught up with his mother he grabbed her around the throat.

Fortunately a resident was alerted to the scene and phoned police, who responded immediately.

Wait was arrested on the spot, at which time police noted he appeared highly intoxicated.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and property damage and released on bail to front court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to both charges, with his lawyer seeking to have Wait assessed for court-ordered drug and alcohol treatment.

Magistrate Susan McGowan ordered a sentencing options report be prepared, noting Wait's conduct as outlined in police facts was "alarming".

The case was adjourned to Wollongong Local Court for sentencing on September 20.

- Illawarra Mercury