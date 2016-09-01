Parents vanish: bizarre twist

Bizarre twist after parents disappear

Mark Tromp, with his daughter Ella.

After parents Mark and Jacoba Tromp went missing on a family holiday, their car was found 600 kilometres away.

In a bizarre twist, a man was seen bolting from the vehicle into parklands.

The adult children of the missing Australian couple, Ella, Mitch and Riana, all in their 20s, were "shocked" and "confused" following the disappearance, and sighting of the man.

Jacoba Tromp.

They reported their parents missing to police after the couple disappeared during a family holiday in the New South Wales central tablelands early Tuesday morning.

Police were told the Tromp parents and adult children all travelled from the couple's home in Silvan, in Melbourne's outer east, to the Bathurst and Jenolan Caves area early on Monday.

Following the disappearance a man driving the couple's grey Peugeot station wagon, with Victorian number plates WRG-756, was reported to have followed a young couple in Wangaratta, northeast of Melbourne, about 10pm on Wednesday.

The Tromp children: Mitch, Riana and Ella.

The young couple saw the man get out of the car and run into Merriwa Park.

Police scoured the park on Wednesday, but failed to find the man.

Family friend Christopher Jones said the children at first believed their parents could had been found with the car, but were now struggling to understand the "odd" development.

"They are shocked. They are very confused," he said.

"They aren't really sure what's going on."

The children hold "serious concerns" for their parent's welfare, police say.

Police believe the couple may have returned to Victoria and were in the Wangaratta area.

New South Wales (NSW) police have handed the case over to their Victorian counterparts.

Adding to the confusion, Victorian police say the couple left personal possessions, such as bank cards and mobile phones, at their home in Silvan.

Mark Chapman, from neighbouring Chappies Choice farm, said the pair's disappearance was "completely out of character".

He said the family had lived in the area for about 10 years and were very close.

"They're really friendly people. They're a pretty tight family, very honest I would say," he said.

"We've helped them out with a few things and they always help us out. They are that sort of people."

The website for Parkview Farm, Jacoba Tromp's redcurrant business, offers visitors the chance to come and pick their own berries.

"They all have their jobs on the property and they all work together," Chapman said. "They've all taken a strong interest in the farm."

Chapman said the family holiday may have been the last opportunity for a break before the berry season starts in spring.

"It's quite typical for farmers this time of year when you're not busy on the farm," he said.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the circumstances surrounding their disappearance remained unclear.

"Victoria Police continues to work closely with NSW police in the hope someone comes forward with information on their whereabouts," she said.

Mark Tromp is described as Caucasian, 185 centimetres tall, with a dark brown crew cut, clean shaven face and brown eyes.

Jacoba Tromp is described as Caucasian, about 168 centimetres tall, medium to heavy build, with a fair complexion and blonde shoulder-length hair.

- theage.com.au