Four-metre cattle-eating crocodile captured in Northern Territory
A huge 4.33-metre long crocodile has been captured in Australia, after reports of it taking cattle reached the police.
"It was causing a ruckus and was a danger to people in the area," multimedia manager with NT Police Matt Phillips told ABC News.
Police, along with a government crocodile catcher, found the beast in a crocodile trap they had set.
But according to owners of the property, who wish to remain anonymous, a five-metre long croc has been spotted in the vicinity.
They're hopeful this one will be caught too.
