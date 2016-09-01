Four-metre cattle-eating crocodile captured in Northern Territory video

The 4.33 metre long crocodile was taken to a crocodile farm after concerns were raised for people in the area.

A huge 4.33-metre long crocodile has been captured in Australia, after reports of it taking cattle reached the police. 

"It was causing a ruckus and was a danger to people in the area," multimedia manager with NT Police Matt Phillips told ABC News

Police, along with a government crocodile catcher, found the beast in a crocodile trap they had set. 

But according to owners of the property, who wish to remain anonymous, a five-metre long croc has been spotted in the vicinity.

They're hopeful this one will be caught too. 

