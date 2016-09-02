Man shot dead, 2 Melbourne police hurt

Man shot dead, two police officers injured in Melbourne

It is not known if the police officers suffered gunshot wounds.

One man is dead and two Australian officers have been injured in a police shooting in Melbourne's northwest.

Police opened fire on the man who later died in suburban Tullamarine about 1.45am (local time) and two others who fled were arrested nearby soon afterwards.

Two police officers were also hurt, but police say they were not shot.

They have been taken to hospital but their conditions and the nature of their injuries is not known.

Scene of a fatal shooting at Tullamarine this morning. Police shot a man dead, two officers injured @theage pic.twitter.com/bywufE4Ytw — Chloe Booker (@chloebooker) September 1, 2016

Police are due to address the media about what unfolded.

Homicide squad detectives have been called to the scene, with the shooting also to be examined by the professional standards command.

