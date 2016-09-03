The Tromps: Mark Tromp, father in bizarre tale found

The Age Melbourne parents Mark and Jacoba Tromp disappear in strange circumstances during a family holiday to the Jenolan Caves in NSW.

Missing father Mark Tromp has been found by Australian police on the outskirts of Wangaratta.

Tromp was the focus of a search after he went missing in the last week of August in a bizarre family trip mystery that has been gripping Australia.

Mother Jacoba Tromp (right) and one of her daughters, Riana, 29, are in the care of mental health services in Goulburn, New South Wales. Father Mark Tromp (left) has been found on the outskirts of Wangaratta.

The family had embarked on a "technology free" road trip from their home on Monday August 29 before splitting up.

Children Mitchell, Ella and Riana left the trip the next day and Tromp's wife Jacoba was found wandering in the town of Wangaratta on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Bizarre mystery takes twist

* Bizarre twist after parents disappear

The Tromp children: Mitch, Riana and Ella.

The father was spotted by a passerby who then reported it to police. Tromp is now at the Wangaratta police station. There are no reports of his condition. Despite speculation the family suffered a shared delusional disorder before and during their "technology free" road trip, son Mitchell, 25, said there were no recent or current psychological diagnoses in his family. Paranoia over financial affairs - or that someone was trying to steal their money - are believed to be the catalyst for triggering the family crisis. It is understood the paranoia built up to a point where Mr and Mrs Tromp became terrified someone was coming after them and then made the ill-fated decision to leave the family home in Silvan, in the Yarra Ranges north-east of Melbourne, last Monday. Monbulk sergeant Mark Knight, who works with Tromp's brother and knows the family, said no one was after the family and they were not being followed. He has said previously there were no diagnosed mental health conditions and there is no evidence of drug taking or drug psychosis. The family have no debts and their businesses - an earth-moving company and berry farm - are successful. Tromp's wife Jacoba and eldest daughter Riana remain in hospital in Goulburn being assessed by mental health practitioners. Relatives have travelled to Goulburn to be with them.

Monday, August 29: The Tromps leave the family home in Ella's Peugeot to go on a technology-free road trip. During the course of the drive, it's discovered Mitchell has brought his phone with him. He throws it out of the window near Warburton, about 32 kilometres from the family home. The family continues driving towards Bathurst.

Tuesday, August 30: Mitchell decides he wants to go home. He leaves the family at Kelso, a suburb of Bathurst, about 7am and makes his way to Sydney. The rest of the family continue on to the Jenolan Caves. That afternoon, they decide to split up. Ella and Riana allegedly steal a car and make their way to Goulburn then go their separate ways. Riana is found along the highway after allegedly stealing a lift in a ute and is taken to the local hospital due to stress-related issues. Ella drives back to the family home in Silvan. Parents Mark and Jacoba are reported missing and that afternoon police attend the family home to find credit cards and mobile phones lying around the house and car keys in ignitions.

Wednesday, August 31: Mitchell arrives at the family home in the morning after catching the overnight train from Sydney. That afternoon, police search the Jenolan Caves area for Mark and Jacoba but are unable to find them.

Thursday, September 1: Police are notified in the early hours of the morning that the family car has been located in Wangaratta and that a lone man was seen running from the vehicle. It is believed this man was Mark. Later in the day, Jacoba presents herself to Yass District Hospital after a local found her wandering around town. Police continue to look for Mark during the evening, and have no reason to believe he has left the Wangaratta area.

- Sydney Morning Herald