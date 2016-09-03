The backpack and the bones

Murdered woman's backpack found with mystery bones on Sydney work site

SUPPLIED Lyndsay van Blanken, 18, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2003

A backpack belonging to a murdered Australian woman, whose body was found stuffed in a cricket bag 13 years ago, has been uncovered in mysterious circumstances at a building site in Sydney's east.

Near the black backpack were human bones. However, they do not belong to the owner, Lyndsay van Blanken, 18, who was murdered by her former boyfriend in 2003.

Preliminary examinations of the bone fragments found at the work site on Tuesday afternoon has determined they most likely came from a training cadaver used by medical students.

They were found at the construction site of a nursing home, in an area where a retaining wall was being constructed.

Van Blanken's backpack, with her Discman and wallet inside, were found close by.

Detectives and van Blanken's heart-broken parents had tried to find the backpack after the apprentice Disney animator was strangled with cable ties.

Detectives told van Blanken's mother, Cynthia Pleasance, of the discovery this week.

William Matheson, a cellist, is serving a maximum 25-year jail term after being found guilty of murdering van Blanken on the evening of November 24, 2003.

Her body was not found until several weeks later, stuffed in a cricket bag and left in the car park of a unit block in Queens Park.

A few months before her death, van Blanken became engaged to a man she met online, Brandon Leonard from the US, enraging an obsessive Matheson.

She had tried to rebuff his desperate attempts to win her back. On the night she disappeared, Matheson conceded he was outside Bondi Junction train station after she finished work and walked with her for a distance towards her home.

However, he claimed they parted ways at Queens Park.

Matheson was pinned as a person of interest early on in the investigation but claimed he had nothing to do with the murder.

In 2004, after van Blanken's body was identified, police and her parents asked the public for any information about the location of her missing possessions - including the backpack, boots and a Nokia 5510 mobile phone.

Matheson's trial in the NSW Supreme Court heard about a bizarre tape Matheson made, found by detectives on his computer, revealing his intimate thoughts for van Blanken.

"Before me you had never been out, you were like a recluse. I'm sorry I didn't want to take you out of your atmosphere, I miss you so much Lyndsay, please come back," he said.

He talked about how much he loved her, and that he missed the "beautiful" girl who "looked like an angel".

He had also sent her a text message which read: "I C U".

Leonard had sent a message back that read "F... off".

Matheson is eligible for parole in May 2022 and his maximum sentence expires in May 2029.

He won a reduction of his sentence in an appeal.

- Sydney Morning Herald