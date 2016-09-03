Morgue mix-ups 'a tragedy'

Probe after second stillborn cremation error at Australian hospital morgue

For one Australian family the news that a stillborn baby had been mistakenly cremated left them with a visceral sense of deja vu. They had lived through it three years earlier.

A 20-week stillborn baby boy was cremated in error at the same hospital – Royal North Shore, Sydney – in late 2012, it has been revealed.

The parents who lost their baby in 2012 had hoped an autopsy would confirm the medical condition that meant their child was "not compatible with life". But a mix-up in the mortuary sent the stillborn to the crematorium before a post-mortem could be performed.

The baby's parents were offered the same response that the public received this week when news broke of a 2015 case – in which the 20-week stillborn baby was accidentally switched with another stillborn in the mortuary of RNS. . They received profuse apologies, hospital executives launched an internal investigation, and assurances that procedures would be beefed up to prevent a repeat of the error – the parents' only request.

The 2015 stillborn was the repeat case that should never have happened.

Following questions fromThe Sydney Morning Herald about the 2012 case, an external investigation into the mortuary at Royal North Shore was undertaken.

On Thursday the local health district "commissioned external experts to undertake a review of the documentation, policies, processes and procedures in place at Royal North Shore Hospital's mortuary to determine what system improvements should be made", a spokesman said. "Hospital staff met with the parents to apologise for the distress caused and they were provided with full open disclosure."

It is a very rare event, Health Minister Jillian Skinner told the estimates hearing on Tuesday, referring to the 2015 case: "Tragic, but rare, fortunately."

Some 2000 babies are stillborn nationally every year. The most recent available data shows more than 27,000 babies were born in NSW hospitals in 2014.

"In the main, they are very happy events and things go very well," Skinner said. "I can't ever guarantee, nobody can, that there are not human error mistakes made, but we will do everything in our endeavours to make sure that things are done properly."

DECEASED WOMAN TAGGED WITH LIVING PATIENT'S NAME

But the distressing stillborn error was not the only morgue mix-up exposed in during the hearing.

Opposition health spokesman Walt Secord revealed the daughter of an 89-year-old deceased woman found her mother had been tagged with another patient's identification tags as she lay in a body bag on a Royal North Shore hospital ward.

After an internal investigation the hospital reported that the daughter had discovered the error after she asked nurses to open her mother's body bag so she could take one last photo.

But the daughter, Sarah*, said she was "utterly appalled" by the hospital's version of events.

"The only fact they got right was that my mother was dead," Sarah says.

She says she did not ask nurses to open her mother's body bag so that she could take a photograph, but had noticed the tags on the bag bore the name and details of a stranger.

"I thought, 'how do I know this is my mother inside this bag? Or if the tags on her body are correct?' ... That's when I asked them to check," Sarah says

"The nurses reluctantly opened the bag and yet again there was another tag on my mum's stomach that was also wrong.

"I just feel so insulted. The report makes me out to be a horrible person; asking them to open the body bag so I could snap a photo. It's very insensitive and uncaring to suggest that's what happened."

Sarah was later told the patient whose tags were on her deceased mother was in fact alive.

"The nurses had obviously completely ignored protocol. My mother's name was still written in large letters on the wall above her head."

The hospital's report noted the nurses had apologised immediately for the error.

"They never said a word to me," Sarah says. "I'm just amazed. It appears that they've fabricated this entire report."

A spokesman for the Northern Sydney Local Health District said: "We regret the identification incident occurred; and we regret the distress caused by the way the complaint was handled ... We will offer the daughter the opportunity to meet with senior staff of the hospital to further discuss her concerns."

THE MORGUE'S UNNAMED: MY PATIENTS CAN'T TELL ME WHO THEY ARE

Dr Grant McBride is used to working with the dead. The forensic pathologist who ran Wollongong Hospital's mortuary between 2001 to 2014 has dealt with the remnants of truly tragic and horrific deaths.

But what made him sick to his stomach was the ongoing procession of mislabelled bodies that descended from the hospital wards above.

"We'd get two to three bodies unlabelled every year without fail. Some were totally unlabelled," McBride says.

Identification tags might have stuck to the body bags, but the bodies themselves had no identification attached, in direct contravention of national standards.

"Down in the morgue our patients can't tell us who they are. We rely on our labelling system," McBride says. "Inappropriately tagged bodies were much more frequent: at one stage I had about three every week.

"I'd open the bags to find labels stuck to foreheads, or on nipples ... It was just totally inappropriate. I found it quite disrespectful. It really made me sick.

"Correct identification has to be the highest priority to hospitals. We need to be eternally vigilant and pay meticulous attention to detail. But this was not happening and I suspect it is not unique to Wollongong Hospital."

A spokesman from Wollongong Hospital said labelling of the deceased in the mortuary is carefully managed and verified at both the admission and release stages and cross checked by funeral directors.

"Deceased are admitted with identifying wristbands that have been verified and attached by either hospital staff, police or contractors and remain on the body throughout the process," the spokesman said.

THE 'SWISS CHEESE' DILEMMA

If you find yourself a patient in one of the state's public hospitals you are overwhelmingly likely to receive appropriate medical care; even after death. No comparable country spends less per person and has better premature mortality outcomes than NSW, a Bureau of Health Information analysis found. And reports of incidents in NSW hospitals that attract the highest severity classification number just 0.08 per 1000 acute hospital days, according to NSW Health figures.

"I am proud of the fact that there has never been greater reporting of serious patient incidents or a more rigorous focus on improving patient safety outcomes," Health Minister Skinner says.

But Skinner has been wounded by the quick succession of scandals.

Near and actual misses – short of catastrophic – are endemic to hospitals around the world, with one in 10 hospital patients harmed to some extent by errors or omissions, a rate that has remained stable for 50 years.

In Australia, the Productivity Commission identified 107 serious medical errors in the national health system in 2012, from instruments being left inside patients and operations being carried out on the wrong patient or body part, to medication errors resulting in death.

Many of the high-profile incidents of recent weeks could fall into the "Swiss cheese model" of organisational accidents – a concept pioneered by American psychologist James Reason that compares hazards to holes lining up in slices of cheese:

The nitrous oxide mix-up that lead to the death of one baby and serious injury to another at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital, systemic failures to pick up an oncologist's flat dosing of chemotherapy at St Vincent's Hospital, another flat dosing doctor at St George Sutherland Hospital, over prescribing of antibiotics, and the mislabelling of deceased patients at RNS.

Each was avoidable, but inherent weaknesses in the system and human error aligned, with – in some cases – devastating results.

And in each case NSW Health did what the public expected of it: apologised, investigated and apparently put in place new procedures to ensure it did not happen again.

But Macquarie University health systems analyst Jeffrey Braithwaite warns against relying on the "find and fix" model of identifying where things went wrong and then introducing regulations to prevent them from recurring.

Healthcare delivery was so complex that serious errors rarely happened in the same way twice and this approach often imposed more red tape on overworked clinicians without improving safety, Professor Braithwaite wrote in the International Journal for Quality Health Care last year.

"Rather than counting incidents, hoping to drive out errors and focusing on the negative, we should strive to ensure that things go well," he writes.

But Braithwaite said the recent events were not indicative of a broken system. "This just seems like a cluster of events but it isn't much more than the detection of a series of events," he said. "Call it a run of bad luck."

The best way to prevent errors would be to promote teamwork. "Send a constant message that people (including ministers) won't be punished for clusters of events that are only seen in hindsight or when people go looking for them, even though some people - including journalists - think they are on to something."

A Bankstown doctor who did not wish to be named said errors usually occurred when the hospital became unexpectedly busy, and the system was not robust enough to cope with them.

"There should be enough slack in the system to deal with the next emergency," the doctor says.

"All these single errors are the tip of the iceberg for a system that's trying to do better and has systems in place to do better but is just coming up against lack of innovation, lack of staffing, lack of money and no value placed on trying to change things."

Since the Coalition government was elected in 2011 the number of nurses and midwives in NSW has grown by 13 per cent to 45,796 in June 2016.

Doctor ranks have swelled to 11,137, up 25 per cent over the same period, and all local health districts have had budget increases allocated by population growth in a recurrent 2016/2017 health budget of A$20.6 billion.

But the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association is among the most vocal critics that argue the health system is still under-resourced.

General secretary Brett Holmes says the increasing demands on the health system had created a culture of "that's all we have – make do". Already nurses are being forced to cover the jobs of support staff, such as cleaners when they were on leave in some districts, adding to their daily duties, he says.

The union had also received many reports of nurses who had tried to make notifications of "near misses", only to have the severity of the incident downgraded by their senior manager.

Complaints to the Health Care Complaints Commission are at a high (4426 between July 2014 and March 2016). The commission predicts complaints to climb to 5900 by the year's end.

"It is a damning reflection on the Baird government's handling of health and hospitals in NSW," Labor Health spokesman Walt Secord says. "Health professionals are working flat-out, but they are under enormous pressure to deal with an increasing number of patients with scarcer resources," he says.

"Are there enough staff to do the job and if not, what corners do you cut to get the job done?" Holmes asks.

Various measures in place to prevent health system errors in NSW, including the establishment of a special commission to report on all serious patient incidents.

*Name has been changed

