Drunk driver allegedly tailgated top cop

Northern Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy pulled the man over.
Dean Osland

Northern Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy pulled the man over.

A man has been charged with drink driving after allegedly tailgating one of Australia's top cops.

The 43-year-old motorist had been driving along on the M1 motorway on Friday afternoon in Lake Macquarie south of Newcastle, New South Wales, when Northern Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy pulled him over. 

The driver allegedly tailgated Loy's car before passing him at speed in heavy rain, police said. 

Loy stopped the driver near Marshall Street, Cooranbong. A subsequent roadside breath test was positive. 

The 43-year-old driver was taken to Morisset police station and allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.110. 

He was charged with mid-range drink driving and received conditional bail. 

The driver's licence was suspended. He will face court on September 27. 

Ad Feedback

 - Sydney Morning Herald

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
world headlines

Father found, mystery unsolved video

Wrong car to tailgate

Toddler or offender?

'This isn't satire, it's garbage'

Bizarre family mystery takes new turn

Hermine tears through Florida video

College rapist released video

Morgue mix-ups 'a tragedy'

Jupiter 'nothing we imagined'

Watch: Ship's wake destroys pier video

12 killed in Philippines explosion video

Baby breastfed drugs

The backpack and the bones

Storm in a teacup

US voting ready to begin

Ad Feedback
special offers