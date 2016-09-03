Wrong car to tailgate

Drunk driver allegedly tailgated top cop

Dean Osland Northern Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy pulled the man over.

A man has been charged with drink driving after allegedly tailgating one of Australia's top cops.

The 43-year-old motorist had been driving along on the M1 motorway on Friday afternoon in Lake Macquarie south of Newcastle, New South Wales, when Northern Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Jeff Loy pulled him over.

The driver allegedly tailgated Loy's car before passing him at speed in heavy rain, police said.

Loy stopped the driver near Marshall Street, Cooranbong. A subsequent roadside breath test was positive.

The 43-year-old driver was taken to Morisset police station and allegedly returned a breath analysis reading of 0.110.

He was charged with mid-range drink driving and received conditional bail.

The driver's licence was suspended. He will face court on September 27.

- Sydney Morning Herald