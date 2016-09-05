Nabbed for driving with a pan

Australian motorist arrested by police for using an oven tray as a steering wheel

SA POLICE The man was using an oven tray as a wheel.

A South Australian driver's been panned by police for using an oven tray as a steering wheel.

Adelaide police responding to reports of a suspicious car and driver on the city's Norman Street on Sunday morning confronted the man and inspected his car.

They found the steering wheel had been replaced with a metal pan, closely resembling a pizza tray, and the car's front number plate had been altered.

The car was also allegedly unregistered and uninsured.

His bolted-in steering wheel was scrawled with graffiti, including the words: "Uncontrollable & driven to love only a Beating HEART".

It appeared to be a tribute message, as the text also featured "RIP" and a date.

South Australia police posted a photo of the wheel online, adding: "For those playing at home, this is not an approved steering wheel."

A 32-year-old Adelaide man was charged with a number of a traffic offences and breach of bail.

He was due to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates' Court on Monday.

His car, pan and all, was also impounded for 28 days.

- Stuff and AAP