Girl alive, couple dead in house

Four-year-old girl the lone survivor after couple found dead at Australian house

GETTY IMAGES Police are investigating the circumstances around the couple's deaths.

A man and woman have been found dead inside a western Sydney home, sparking an investigation into a possible murder-suicide.

A relative is understood to have found the pair deceased in their home on The Horsley Drive, Smithfield, shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday (2.30pm NZ Time).

Also in the home was a four-year-old girl, who was asleep when the relative arrived.

The pair have not been formally identified.

Forensics are at a home on The Horsley Drive at Smithfield after a relative found 2 bodies inside. @BryanSeymour1 https://t.co/goSrSTRjYO — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) September 4, 2016

Police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

Homicide Squad detectives and police from Fairfield police station are working to determine what has occurred.

- Stuff