Girl alive, couple dead in house

Four-year-old girl the lone survivor after couple found dead at Australian house

Police are investigating the circumstances around the couple's deaths.
A man and woman have been found dead inside a western Sydney home, sparking an investigation into a possible murder-suicide.

A relative is understood to have found the pair deceased in their home on The Horsley Drive, Smithfield, shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday (2.30pm NZ Time).

Also in the home was a four-year-old girl, who was asleep when the relative arrived. 

The pair have not been formally identified.

Police are treating the deaths as suspicious.

Homicide Squad detectives and police from Fairfield police station are working to determine what has occurred.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 - Provides 24 hour telephone counselling

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or free text 234 - Provides 24 hour telephone and text counselling services for young people

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 - Provides 24 hour telephone counselling.

Tautoko: 0508 828 865 - provides support, information and resources to people at risk of suicide, and their family, whānau and friends.

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (noon to 11pm)

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (4pm - 6pm weekdays)

The Lowdown: thelowdown.co.nz  - website for young people ages 12 to 19.

National Depression Initiative - depression.org.nz (for adults), 0800 111 757 - 24 hour service

If it is an emergency or you feel you or someone you know is at risk, please call 111

For information about suicide prevention, see http://www.spinz.org.nz.

 - Stuff

special offers