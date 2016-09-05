Toddler orphaned on Father's Day after parents found dead at Australian house

FAIRFAX MEDIA Homicide Squad launch an investigation into a possible murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead inside a western Sydney home on Sunday.

A man and a woman have been found dead inside a home in Australia, sparking an investigation into a possible murder-suicide.

Sydney woman Tasmin Bahar had recently separated from her partner of six years, Dave Pillay, and moved out of the home they shared with their young daughter.

But it was Father's Day on Sunday and, despite the relationship troubles they had recently endured, Bahar agreed that their three-year-old daughter should share part of the special day with her dad, her family said.

Dave Pillay and Tasmin Bahar were found dead in a house in Sydney, Australia. Their daughter, 3, was found sleeping in the house at the time.

Bahar, 35, drove her daughter to the weatherboard home they had previously shared in Smithfield, western Sydney, for the meeting on Sunday.

A relative is understood to have found the pair deceased in the bathroom of the home on The Horsley Drive shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday (2.30pm NZ Time).

The toddler was found sleeping in the house and was not injured.

FAMILY IN SHOCK

Speaking from New York, Bahar's sister, Sharagin Bahar, said she was in utter shock at the sudden death of her sister, and was flying to their home country of Bangladesh and then on to Sydney, hoping to take custody of her niece, who had now lost both of her parents.

"[Tasmin] was perfectly fine when I talked to her two days before," Sharagin said.

"I am so lost. I just want to take my niece into my custody, I want her with me. I'll take care of her. I'll do whatever is best for her."

Police said no other people were wanted over the deaths and the investigation was ongoing.

They have not detailed what is believed to have happened inside the house, before a male relative arrived and discovered the bodies of Bahar and Pillay.

Sharagin said her sister had been in a relationship with Pillay for about five years and her sister had told her that Pillay had physically threatened her and her daughter in the past. Bahar also told her that she had filed a report with police about the threats, Sharagin said.

Several weeks ago Bahar moved out of the house with their daughter and rented her own apartment, Sharagin said.

"We told her not to go [to the Smithfield house] ... but she went for Father's Day," Sharagin said.

"She wanted Dave to see her daughter."

Bahar's cousin, Sifat Sharmin Ruponty, said that Bahar had also told her that she had been physically threatened, including with a knife, during her relationship with Pillay.

"Dave wanted to meet her with his daughter, so she [Bahar] took her to his place, just for a random Father's Day celebration," she said.

"We can't take it. We can't believe this has happened."

Ruponty said her cousin moved to Australia in 2009 and was a science graduate.

NEIGHBOUR HEARD GIRL SCREAMING 'MUMMY'

John Araco's home backs on to Pillay's tidy backyard, where a pink play set sits neatly in the corner.

On Sunday, Araco's wife saw the girl run out into her back yard screaming "Mummy, Mummy".

"My wife raced downstairs and said, 'John, the little girl has come out screaming, yelling mummy'," Araco said.

When he looked over the back fence, he could see the back door open and TV on but no one around.

"It seemed very quiet so I didn't think anything of it until the police came," the 65-year-old said.

Araco said he saw a man, believed to be Pillay's relative, walking out of The Horsley Drive home with the little girl about 20-30 minutes after his wife heard the screaming.

The grandfather-of-eight said he couldn't fault the couple, but admitted something had changed between the two recently.

"The last six weeks you could tell something was wrong because they must have left each other," he said.

"She used to come by every night at 5pm. He must have been picking the girl up from kindergarten or something.

"(Bahar) was coming over every afternoon, putting stuff in the car. But gee, you never thought this would happen."

Another neighbour said the couple moved into the house about three years ago.

"They were a very nice couple, we went to (the daughter's) first birthday and they had moved in just before that," the woman said.

"We didn't hear a thing, that is why it's so unbelievable."

After hearing the ambulances turn up on Sunday, the woman looked outside and saw the little girl clinging to someone as she was taken from the house.

Neighbour Alfred Xuereb said he had heard Pillay yelling in the past.

"When she [Bahar] came to pick her daughter up, he had yelled at her," Xuereb said.

On one occasion, Xuereb looked outside his bathroom window and said he saw Pillay, with his arms stretched out, lunge at Bahar before he yelled at Pillay to stop it.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.



- Sydney Morning Herald