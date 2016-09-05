Tromp saga: What we do know

The Tromp family saga: What we know, and what remains a mystery

The tale of the Tromp family and their erratic road trip continues to captivate attention across the Tasman.

Now, Victoria police have confirmed that Ella Tromp has been charged with stealing a car.

Her sister Riana was also charged with car theft – but the charges were dismissed under the Mental Health Act of New South Wales.

DANIEL POCKETT/FAIRFAX AUSTRALIA Mitchell and Ella Tromp talk to media in Australia.

It's the latest twist in a tale of a family unravelling; a tale that has slowly unravelled since.

Here's what we know, and what we are yet to find out.



FAIRFAXNZ The Tromp children: Mitch, Riana and Ella.

WHO ARE THE TROMPS?

The Tromps are a family from Victoria, Australia. There's five members of the family: Mark Tromp, 51, Jacoba Tromp, 53, and their children; Riana, 29, Mitchell, 25, and Ella, 22.

MARK JESSER/FAIRFAX MEDIA AUSTRALIA Mark Tromp, pictured right, is driven from the Wangaratta police station on Saturday night.

The parents and two children live and work on their Parkview Farm in Silvan, east of Melbourne, where they produce red currants and operate a earth moving business.

Ella has her own company supplying trucks and drivers to farms.

The Tromps left their farm on a "technology-free" road trip through New South Wales last Monday.

Leaving in Ella's silver Peugeot, the trip would appear innocuous. But by Tuesday afternoon, the parents were reported missing.

SO, WHAT HAPPENED?

Leaving on Monday, by Tuesday they were in Bathurst, west of Sydney. Here, Mitchell left the family, returning to Melbourne by overnight train.

The two daughters left the road trip at some point after this, at the nearby Jenolan Caves.

They travelled south to Goulborn in an "acquired" car, at which point they separated. Ella continued, driving the vehicle back to Silvan.

Riana was found later that day, catatonic, in the back of a local man's ute. Goulborn police collected and took her to hospital for stress-related issues.

The Tromp parents were reported missing by the children the same afternoon, and police visited the family's home. They find it unlocked, credit cards and cellphones in the house, with keys in the ignition of cars.

On Wednesday morning Mitchell was back at the farm. Police continued searching for Mark and Jacoba, who were sighted at a mall in Wangaratta, back in Victoria.

Later that day, after briefly stalking a couple playing Pokemon Go, a lone man is seen running away from the silver Peugeot car, the keys left in the ignition.

On Thursday evening, Jacoba presented herself at the hospital in Yass, NSW.

Mark was found on the outskirts of Wangaratta on Friday afternoon – after being spotted by a passerby – and accompanied police to the station.

He was later released into the custody of his police officer brother Ken and was pictured giving the media the middle finger.

WHY WERE THE TROMPS BEHAVING SO ERRATICALLY?

Mitchell has since described a "build-up" of pressure within the family.

"It slowly got worse as the days went by. They were just fearing for their lives, and then [we] decided to flee," he said.

Apparently the Tromps were stressed over finances and fearful that someone was coming after them. The family's businesses were doing well, and there was no indication someone was trying to steal their money.

While there were no diagnosed mental health problems or drug issues amongst the Tromps, reports suggest the bizarre behaviour was a mental health episode.

A spokesperson for NSW police said it might have been shared delusional schizophrenia.

It would appear it affected everyone except Mitchell, who disputed the officer's claim.

After being located, Jacoba and Riana were being treated by a mental health clinician in Goulborn hospital. Mark was cleared by a medical assessor prior to his release.

Questions remain around what kind of mental episode could have developed and spread among the Tromps.

WHY WAS MITCHELL SEEMINGLY UNAFFECTED?

Mitchell, who left the family first and has been home since Tuesday, has spoken to media on a couple occasions.

"I had to go with the family because I wanted to see where they were going – I couldn't leave them," he said.

While the rest of the family left home without their phones, Mitchell took his. He threw this out of the car window to placate the building tension among family members.

By the time they reached Bathurst, he thought getting out of the car was "the best idea".

WHY DID ELLA AND RIANA SEPARATE?

If this was shared mental health episode, it would seem Ella was also less affected than her parents and sister.

She explained that she left her parents because she was confused and "just wanted to get home and feed my horses".

But it isn't clear why the daughters split in Goulborn, and how Riana ended up in the back of a local man's ute.

WERE MARK AND JACOBA HEADING HOME? AND WHY DID JACOBA TRAVEL NORTH, AGAIN, TO YASS?

Mark and Jacoba were then sighted a day later in Wangaratta, much closer to their home in Silvan.

After the children had left them, why did they turn around and head south?

Jacoba split from Mark and then headed north again, to Yass, on public transport.

Why did she leave Mark and backtrack?

WAS MARK STALKING THAT COUPLE? AND DID HE COMMIT A BREAK-IN?

In a display of distressing behaviour, a couple were stalked by an unidentified driver of Ella's silver Peugeot, who then took off on foot. Was this Mark, and why was he following this couple?

There was also a reported break-in of a motel room in the area, and the culprit may have spent the night – was this Mark?

WHAT ABOUT WHEN THE DUST SETTLES?

The family is now all accounted for, but not yet reunited. How will things progress from here?

