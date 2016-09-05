Ella Tromp charged with car theft

Ella Tromp: Police charge youngest Tromp child with stealing a car

Daniel Pockett Mitchell and Ella Tromp after the their father, Mark Tromp, was found.

Ella Tromp has been charged with stealing the car in New South Wales, Australia, that she drove home to Victoria following the bizarre breakdown of her family.

Victoria police confirmed a 22-year-old woman from Silvan had been charged with theft of a car and possessing proceeds of crime last Tuesday.

She has been bailed to face the Ringwood Magistrates Court in Victoria on April 19, 2017.

The Age Melbourne parents Mark and Jacoba Tromp disappear in strange circumstances during a family holiday to the Jenolan Caves in NSW.

Her sister, 29-year-old Riana, was also charged with stealing a car.

ONE NEWS NOW Mark Tromp fled his Melbourne home on Monday with his wife and three children, apparently fearing for his life.



But the charges have been dismissed under Section 33 of the Mental Health Act of New South Wales.

No other charges are expected to be laid.

- Sydney Morning Herald