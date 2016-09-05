10 years for plot to behead cop

Sevdet Besim, 19, gets 10 years' jail for plot to behead police officer

WAYNE HAWKINS Sevdet Besim after his arrest in April 2015.

An Australian teenager who admitted plotting to behead a police officer during the 2015 Anzac Day parade has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sevdet Ramadan Besim, 19, had pleaded guilty to planning a terrorist act.

In the Victorian Supreme Court, Justice Michael Croucher said he was not fully satisfied the teenager had renounced radical beliefs, but had shown some prospects of rehabilitation.

INSTAGRAM A camouflaged Sevdet Besim somewhere in the bush.

Justice Croucher said that had Besim not pleaded guilty, he would have sentenced him to 15 years.



READ MORE:

* Melbourne teen pleads guilty to planning Anzac Day attack

* Melbourne teen planned to use kangaroo for Anzac Day bombing



He said the teenager had also shown respect to the court, and had the support of a tight-knit family.

BRISBANE TIMES Sevdet Besim pleaded guilty to planning a terrorist act.

Justice Croucher set a non-parole period of 7½ years. Besim is deemed to have already served 507 days in custody. That time will be included in his sentence, so he could be released some time in 2022.

Besim was clean shaven and dressed in a dark suit for his court appearance. His family and friends called out "love you" and "see you soon" from the public gallery as Besim left the court.

Besim blew then a kiss as he was escorted away by police.

Justice Croucher said Besim's plans to kill a law enforcement officer by "deliberating crashing into him with a car and then to behead him" was "unfathomable" to the vast majority of the community.

He told the court that Besim had wanted to commit the "putrid act" in name of violent jihad to, in Besim's words "make sure the dogs remember this as well as their fallen heroes".

Besim was communicating with another young would-be terrorist in the United Kingdom, sending him messages from his bedroom in his parents' house in Hallam on what he thought was a secure telegram messaging device.

Justice Croucher said they discussed the different ways in which the "unspeakable crime" might be committed as if talking about "football tactics".

Justice Croucher said Besim's mind had been "corrupted" by "lunatic clerics". He was also influenced by the death of his friend Numan Haider who was shot dead by police in 2014 after he stabbed them outside the Endeavour Hills police station.

Justice Croucher told the court the offence of doing an act of preparation for, or planning a terrorist act carried the same maximum penalty – life imprisonment – as the completed offence.

However, Justice Croucher said the "preparatory" nature of the offence made it difficult for courts to assess the "gravity of the offending". But, he said, the "harm that was intended" would be important part of the assessment.

Justice Croucher said Besim's offences fell between "two extremes" of "murder of thousands" and "causing serious damage to property" – both to advance a political, religious or ideological cause such as violent jihad.

He told the court that Besim had communicated with another and searched the internet while planning to behead a law enforcement officer on Anzac Day in a public street.

He said they were not "fleeting thoughts", but Mr Besim had done virtually all of the preparation required for the "gruesome" murder and was only a week away from attempting it.

The "terrifying and evil" act, Justice Croucher said, was intended to "terrify" police and their loved ones across the country. It was also calculated to "undermine" the authority of the institutions of government, and to "strike fear in the heart of the community".

However, he said, the fact that only one death was intended and Besim was to act alone made it a "less serious example" of the offence.

Justice Croucher said there may have been "faint" suggestions that Besim might have pulled out due to "natural human inclination for self-preservation".

In a prosecution summary tendered to court earlier, Besim and a "person overseas" are shown to have discussed packing a kangaroo with explosives and letting it loose on police.

"They have a general discussion around animals and wildlife in Australia, including a suggestion that a kangaroo could be packed with C4 explosive, painted with the IS symbol and let loose on police officers," the summary says.

While police did not go into details of the symbol, the image mostly closely linked to IS is the group's black flag.

Documents before the court do not suggest the alleged kangaroo discussion was linked to Anzac Day, or any other target.

An earlier hearing was told that Besim held "extreme views in regard to the Islamic religion" and that he had told the same "person overseas" – a 14-year-old English boy – that he was prepared to die.

Police say that on March 17, 2015, Besim told the boy: "all I wanna say is that insha'Allah im ready to fight these dogs on there doorstep.

"I'd love to take out some cops," Besim said, according to court documents.

"I was gonna meet with them then take some heads ahaha.

"The more equipment im provided with the better but ill still go with jst a knife in my hand. I want to be among those Allah laughs at ..."

Besim pleaded guilty in June to one count of doing an act in preparation or planning for a terrorist act, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Besim, from Hallam, has been in custody since April 18 last year, when 200 heavily armed officers swooped on the city's south-east, arresting five teenagers and seizing knives and swords.

In near-simultaneous raids in the near-west of England the 14-year-old was also arrested,

Further details of the Anzac Day plot were revealed at Manchester Crown Court in England where the boy was on trial last year.

The teenager, from Blackburn, in Lancashire, was sentenced to life in jail, with a minimum, five-year term.

The court heard that he was in contact with an Australian IS propagandist and recruiter "Abu Kambozz", also known as al-Cambodi who at the time was operating out of Raqqa in Syria.

Al-Cambodi told the boy about a "brother in Australia who wished to carry out a terrorist attack but needed a guide or mentor", the court heard.

The boy volunteered to act as this man's guide. The man, who appears in evidence tendered to the court under the pseudonym "Illyas", was identified as Sevdet Besim.

At an earlier hearing, it was revealed that Besim had drafted a martyrdom note for his family in the hours before his arrest.

At about 1am on April 18, Besim drafted on his mobile phone why he intended to carry out a terror attack, and instructed his family on how he wanted his grave set and what they could do with his car and possessions, the Melbourne Magistrates Court was told.

About four hours after outlining his intentions, he was arrested.

- theage.com.au