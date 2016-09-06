Parents of baby who survived nitrous oxide gassing speak for first time

FAIRFAX AUSTRALIA The newborn baby girl who survived the nitrous oxide gassing at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital will require 'considerable care and assistance', the family's lawyer says.

The parents of the newborn girl who survived the nitrous-oxide gassing at a hospital in Sydney, Australia, have spoken for the first time about the catastrophic error and their love for their daughter, Amelia.

Danial and Benish Khan were a young couple excitedly preparing to welcome their first child in June

PRUE VICKERY Danial and Benish Khan with baby Amelia.

But soon after Benish gave birth via caesarean at the west Sydney hospital, they realised something had gone terribly wrong. Their baby girl was seriously, inexplicably unwell.

Amelia, with her big brown eyes and thick dark hair sustained irreversible brain damage that has left her with constant seizures, dependent on a feeding tube and in need of constant high-level care.

It would be weeks before the Khans learnt that their baby was mistakenly administered nitrous oxide pumped through an oxygen line in one of the hospital's resuscitation units.

"It's devastating as a parent to be told that your precious daughter has suffered permanent brain damage," Daniel and Benish Khan said.

"We just want everyone to know what happened to Amelia won't ever go away.

"She will always have to live with the consequences of what was done to her at the hospital. But we will always be by her side and we'll do everything we can to give her the best possible future," they said.

It would take the death of another newborn boy – and the devastation of a second family – for the hospital to identify the gross mistake. Baby John Ghanem died after he was administered nitrous oxide from the same pipeline less than one month after Amelia was born.

"We can only imagine the intense pain this family is going through and our hearts go out to them," the Khans said.

The young family chose to remain anonymous through weeks of intense investigations and public focus on the tragic error. Amelia was continually referred to as the unidentified newborn.

The hospital's admission was a terrible shock to the Khans, their lawyer Libby Brookes from Maurice Blackburn said.

"They have been very traumatised by the whole thing," Brookes said.

"After Amelia was born, and she was very unwell, everybody was wondering what had happened to her," she said.

The Khans stayed with their newborn in hospital throughout the entire ordeal.

"They're just beautiful parents who are trying to look after their first baby," Brookes said.

But the strains of new parenthood are compounded by the pressure of caring for a baby with a traumatic brain injury.

"They're worried about her constant seizures," Brookes said.

"They find it difficult to take her out in the car because she finds the over-stimulation quite traumatising ... and so they have been staying at home a lot just to make sure they can try and control those seizures and they are just trying to look after Amelia," she said.

"Obviously she's very young and everybody is very hopeful that she will have a good outcome and that she will have a good recovery … [But] the long-term outcome – although the parents are very positive – is going to be quite a difficult outcome."

Amelia will require considerable care and assistance, most likely physical therapy and occupational therapy, said Ms Brookes whose firm is investigating a claim of compensation on behalf the Khans.

"They're feeling very worried and anxious and nervous about the unknown, and what the future holds for Amelia," she said.

The case raised serious concerns for patient safety, Brookes said.

"Amelia's family and Maurice Blackburn hope that by investigating exactly what occurred at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital we can prevent this ever happening again to another family and restore some confidence in the system," Brookes said.

Health Minister Jillian Skinner has previously expressed her deep and profound regret to the Khans and the Ghanems, and promised the families compensation.

Chief executive of the South West Sydney Local Health District Amanda Larkin said: "I offer my most sincere and heartfelt apology to the family at this distressing time."

"Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital has had ongoing contact with the family following the birth of their baby," Larkin said.

"Following discussions last week a range of additional services have been proposed to support the family's ongoing needs," she said.

The NSW Health chief health officer's report released in August found a series of errors allowed the mistake to go unchecked.

In July 2015, a contractor for medical supply company BOC Ltd incorrectly installed the gas pipes in one of the hospital's operating theatres. BOC also failed to properly test and commission the pipes, the report found.

Existing pipe work supplying nitrous oxide had been mislabelled as oxygen, and if correct procedures were followed when the gas was installed in July 2015 the error would have been identified, it concluded.

