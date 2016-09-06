Tromp dad apologises

Mark Tromp apologises, thanks police, hopes to 'make sense' of family's ordeal
Mark Tromp has apologised for the "hurt and concern" caused after he and his family fled their home and thanked police after their harrowing five-day "ordeal".
In the statement, Mark Tromp, a currant farmer from the Yarra Ranges hamlet of Silvan in Melbourne's outer east, said his family has been through a difficult period.
"We will soon be reunited and together, I hope that we will begin to make sense of our ordeal and return to normal life.
"I am conscious of the burden these events have placed upon our extended family, friends and the community resources devoted to our aid.
"Without reservation, I apologise for the hurt and concern caused by these events.
"On behalf of our family, I express deep gratitude to Victoria and New South Wales police, as well as the health care professionals who have looked after our physical and mental well-being.
"More than anything, my family and I need time to recover and receive appropriate assistance, including mental health services.
"To this end, we request that media organisations respect our request for privacy."
- The Age