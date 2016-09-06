Tromp dad apologises

Mark Tromp apologises, thanks police, hopes to 'make sense' of family's ordeal

Daughter Ella Tromp has now been charged with stealing a car.

Mark Tromp has apologised for the "hurt and concern" caused after he and his family fled their home and thanked police after their harrowing five-day "ordeal".

In the statement, Mark Tromp, a currant farmer from the Yarra Ranges hamlet of Silvan in Melbourne's outer east, said his family has been through a difficult period.

"We will soon be reunited and together, I hope that we will begin to make sense of our ordeal and return to normal life.

Mark Tromp apologised for the hurt and concern caused by his family's cross-country jaunt.

"I am conscious of the burden these events have placed upon our extended family, friends and the community resources devoted to our aid.

"Without reservation, I apologise for the hurt and concern caused by these events.

"On behalf of our family, I express deep gratitude to Victoria and New South Wales police, as well as the health care professionals who have looked after our physical and mental well-being.

"More than anything, my family and I need time to recover and receive appropriate assistance, including mental health services.

"To this end, we request that media organisations respect our request for privacy."

MORE TO COME

 

 - The Age

