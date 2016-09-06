Violence against Brock not the answer

The problem with wishing violence on convicted US rapist Brock Turner

STEPHEN LAM/REUTERS Brock Turner leaving the Santa Clara County Jail in California, on September 2.

OPINION: As predicted, convicted US rapist Brock Turner was released from county jail on Friday after serving only three months of a paltry six-month sentence.

The 21-year-old former student from Stanford University was found guilty in March this year of three counts of felony sexual assault perpetrated against an unconscious woman (known only as "Emily Doe") in early 2015.

Following his release, dozens of protesters gathered at his home in the Sugarcreek Township of Ohio.

REUTERS Former Stanford University swimmer, Brock Turner, whose six-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2015 was widely decried as too lenient, has been released from a San Francisco-area jail.

Homemade signs bore slogans like, "Castrate all rapists!" and "If I rape Brock Turner, will I only do 3 months?" Some of the members of the protest group even carried assault weapons, in violation of the state's laws against open-carry guns.

This intense local reaction is hardly surprising given the circumstances around his conviction. Turner's assault and the gross leniency of his subsequent sentencing garnered international headlines when the victim impact statement lodged by "Emily Doe" went viral online after being published by BuzzFeed.

Doe's eloquence and unbridled fury gave voice to the all too often silenced survivors of sexual violence, and within days her statement had been shared more than one million times.

As far as landmark moments go, it was one of those rare times when the global community seemed to be more on side with the victim of sexual assault than the perpetrator – particularly when that perpetrator was, as Turner had been, a star athlete at a prestigious school.

Turner and the judicial system that allowed him to be given such a paltry punishment are unquestionably revolting. All communication offered by him or his family following the sentencing indicates he has learned nothing, and is apologetic for even less.

Instead, he and his supporters have blamed Stanford's "party culture" of excessive drinking. (Note: I have been disgustingly, obnoxiously drunk numerous times in my adult life and a few times in my adolescent one too. To date, my libations have never caused me to rape anyone.)

Until he assumes proper responsibility for his actions, Turner deserves to be made a pariah by the community.

But I have deep reservations about particular elements of this protest. While it's encouraging to think we might have reached the point where everyday members of the community will speak up for sexual assault survivors, bearing assault weapons and violent slogans is not the answer.

For a start, there are no circumstances in which people should celebrate seeing assault weapons on the street, especially not when wielded by a group of (mainly) men gathering in supposed defence of women's liberties. Yet more paternalism is not the solution to challenging rape culture in any community, least of all one marked by its obsession with guns and the conservative ideals that often go hand in hand with them.

Further, calling to "castrate all rapists" indicates a crude understanding of the complete picture of what male-perpetrated sexual violence looks like and what motivates it – to wit, that it always involves the use of penile penetration and arises from sexual desire. In fact, sexual assault is driven less by the need for physical gratification than it is a belief in one's own entitlement and power.

Subjugating another human in this way may often be characterised by the use of a body part as a weapon, but there are countless examples where this is not the case. All manner of objects can be used to violate and humiliate another person, and it's naive to think that castration alone would circumvent the kind of hatred and hostility that motivates a good proportion of sexual assault. Indeed, even Turner didn't require his penis to sexually assault his unnamed victim. Instead, he stripped her naked and digitally raped her.

And then there's the glee with which some people invoke rape itself as punishment for rapists. It's a popular response, and it doesn't require any kind of terrifically evolved empathy to see why. Subjecting violent perpetrators to "a taste of their own medicine" is an easy temptation. But the moment we sanction the use of rape as a form of punishment – even for rapists – is the moment we create the kind of society in which certain forms of sexual assault are considered excusable. Where certain people are considered "deserving" of rape.

That's not the kind of society anyone who claims to be on the side of justice should want to be a part of.

There is satisfaction in knowing the privilege that enabled Turner to avoid the kind of hefty sentence regularly meted out to men who commit far less egregious crimes will not follow him back into the "real world". I've no wish for things to be made easy for him, nor do I think he should be shielded from experiencing the full brunt of consequences for his despicable, predatory actions.

But an assembly of gun toting, placard-waving men uncritically engaging with his crimes while perpetuating messed up ideas of retribution and vigilante violence is not the answer.

No, we should not "castrate all rapists" because rape is not something that is solely executed by an erect penis.

No, we should not "shoot all rapists" because the death penalty diminishes all of us.

And no, we should not "rape rapists" because that makes us no better than them and only perpetuates a culture in which rape is sanctioned.

What we must do is continue educating everyone about rape culture, consent and how sexual violence is enabled by entitlement rather than sheer physicality.

Brock Turner is a rapist, but he's just one of many – and nobody ever stopped a weed from growing by simply lopping off the head.

- Sydney Morning Herald