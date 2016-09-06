Galaxy Note 7 'explodes' in hotel

Galaxy Note 7 'explodes' in Australian hotel causing $1870 damage

Crushader/Reddit The man says his Samsung Galaxy Note7 exploded in his hotel room in Perth, Australia.

A man visiting Australia on a business trip has claimed his Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone exploded while he slept in his Perth hotel room overnight on Monday.

The explosion allegedly caused more than A$1800 (NZ$1870) damage to the room – a cost the telecommunications giant had agreed to cover, the man wrote online.

"My brand new Note 7 exploded this morning while I was still asleep, it was plugged in and charging," the man, known as Crushader, said.

Crushader/Reddit The after-effects of the "exploding" phone, as documented by the man on an online forum.

"Phone completely fried ... [Samsung] told me this is the first case in Australia.

READ MORE:

* Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recalled in New Zealand

* Samsung Galaxy Note 7 recall couldn't come at worse time

"[It] charred the hotel room bed sheet and the carpet when I whacked it down to the floor, burnt one of my fingers while doing that too."

REUTERS Tech giant Samsung has recalled all Galaxy Note7 smartphones equipped with batteries that are fire-prone.

Samsung Australia recalled more than 50,000 of the devices on Monday due to "battery cell issues".

The device was launched only weeks ago but sales have been halted.

"Samsung Electronics Australia advises all customers who use a Galaxy Note 7 smartphone to power down their device, return it to its place of purchase and use an alternative device until a remedy can be provided," Samsung said in a statement.

ONE News Now Ariel Gonzalez’s two week old device caught fire after he was charging it before class.

"Customers who have purchased a Galaxy Note 7 from Samsung are entitled to choose a new Galaxy Note 7 (and a courtesy device until replacement Galaxy Note 7 stock arrives) or a full refund."

Reddit user Crushader said he took his charred phone into Samsung "wrapped in newspaper and inside a zip-lock bag" but staff had "no idea" what had happened.

"It's the first time they saw such a thing," he said.

"They gave me a loan device J1, and [I] have been promised that they will take care of the hotel damages bill."

- watoday.com.au