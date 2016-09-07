1000 animals culled to protect property

More than 1000 animals destroyed at Australian resort

123RF More than 300 agile wallabies were destroyed over 19 months.

More than 1000 animals have been culled at a holiday destination in Queensland, Australia, to prevent traffic hazards and damage to resort property.

The Australian Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (EHP) has issued Damage Mitigation Permits (DMPs) to the Hamilton Island resort operator that allow for the culling of certain native birdlife and some introduced species.

A statement from EHP said the DMPs were for the "ongoing management of some wildlife species to prevent unacceptable levels of damage, and to protect public safety at the airport and in the resort itself".

Jessica Hromas Hundreds of wild animals have been culled at Hamilton Island, in the Whitsundays.

From November 2014 to May 2016, the permits allowed for 393 agile wallabies, 599 common brushtail possums, 35 sulphur crested cockatoos, 36 pied currawongs, three torresian crows, and one laughing kookaburra to be destroyed.



The permits, which were still in operation, do not restrict the number of agile wallabies destroyed.

Tony Holliday Many tourists flock to the island to see the sulphur crested cockatoos.

"Agile wallabies are not native to Hamilton Island and their numbers have exploded since their introduction in the 1970s," a statement from EHP reads.

"Agile wallabies are classified as a 'least concern' species in Queensland which means their numbers are generally considered to be abundant."

However EHP has not conducted or requested animal population surveys for Hamilton Island.

"This is an island environment with a lack of predators and other population controls which occur naturally on the mainland," the statement reads.

"In addition, food sources are in some cases unnaturally abundant, so the numbers of some animals can get out of hand if not controlled."

Hamilton Island's Wildlife Management Policy, issued by Hamilton Island chief executive Glenn Bourke, stated that introduced species such as the agile wallaby caused "unsustainable damage" to the island and the resort's facilities.

"Overpopulation in several species, including those introduced to the island like agile wallabies, can cause unsustainable damage to the natural environment, including erosion of the understory vegetation which leads to sediment runoff into the Reef precinct," the policy stated.

"Agile wallabies are also a traffic hazard and an extreme hazard to aircraft.

"Any culling of animals and birds is done as a last resort when all other methods have been exhausted."

The policy also stated human contact with the resident sulphur crested cockatoos can cause aggressive behaviour and can be detrimental to the birds and humans.

"Sulphur crested cockatoos are resident on the island but some birds become used to human contact and scavenge for human food sources and become aggressive (this is called habituation)," the policy stated.

"They can bite and scratch and have the potential to pass diseases like giardia and psittacosis (Beak and Feather disease) to people.

"Despite very comprehensive public education about not feeding birds, the birds themselves can also become unhealthy."

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said damaged property was not a sufficient reason to cull a large number of animals.

"We just think we should be learning to live with native animals not culling because they are causing damage to property or causing inconvenience to people," he said.

"We will be talking with the department and hopefully there will be a way to reduce the numbers, there is no need to cull."

- Brisbane Times