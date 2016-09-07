'We don't believe you're 73kg'

Australian sports massage clinic slammed over 'fat-shaming' comment to client

Supplied An employee from a sports massage clinic in Perth, Australia, told Emma Traficante he did not "for one second ... believe [she is] 73kg", after she said a treatment left her in pain.

A sports massage clinic in Perth, Australia, has been forced to publicly apologise for body-shaming one of its clients and calling her obese.

Hundreds of people have condemned Victoria Park Sports Massage Clinic after a private message labelling a client "seriously obese" was shared on Facebook on Tuesday night.

In the private message, Emma Traficante complained about a service at the clinic that she alleges left her in pain.

Facebook A screen shot of the message an employee from Victoria Park Sports Massage Clinic in Perth, Australia, sent to a client.

The clinic responded, apologising for Traficante's experience and told her they would review the techniques their therapist was using.



READ MORE:

* Pink's awesome response to fat-shaming Twitter trolls

* Girl leaps to boyfriend's defence when he's fat-shamed

* What it's like struggling with weight in a fatphobic family

* Skinny shaming is just as bad as as overweight shaming



But weeks later, the clinic sent the woman another message with a different tone.

Facebook Emma Traficante was told she was "not being honest" with her weight.

"We're sure if you lose a lot of weight as your (sic) seriosly (sic) obese, that you will start to fell (sic) better!"

"Seriously Emma, we have reviewed you (sic) public Facebook page and not for one second do we believe you are 73kg.

"I know you maybe (sic) offended but we are trying to improve your mental health and you are not being honest with yourself and the public."

Facebook The response from "Damian" following a barrage of angry posts on the businesses Facebook page.

The woman replied, "I'm 73kg, I'm not fat thank you!" before the man, who is the partner of the director of the business, continued to berate her.

"Yor (sic) welcome to try and damage us as much as you like but all you (sic) posts will either be deleted or hidden," he said.

Traficante then screen-shotted the private conversation and shared it online – sparking the southern suburbs sports clinic's Facebook page to become flooded with negative feedback and verbal attacks.

The man issued an apology shortly afterwards.

"Hi, I'm Damian, early tonight I made a private comment to a client that was quite out of character, from me," the apology post read.

"I wholeheartedly apologise and I was rude and wrong and assure [you] I've learnt my lesson, please forgive me. I'm going to have a rest for a while!"

The post, however, only further fuelled people's disgust over the man's original comments, with many claiming he had apologised publicly, but not personally to the woman involved.

"This is a half hearted swig at an apology to save your own face. And nobody accepts it. Good luck staying in business after this," wrote on commentator.

"Damian; felt pretty big to attempt to tear someone else down didn't it champ. Bet you are feeling not so brave now," wrote another.

A friend of the woman also came to her defence in response to the clinic's apology.

"I am not only disgusted that someone who is meant to be a professional would make a judgement and statement that is inaccurate and appalling, I can confirm this person is a size 8/10 and was fine before receiving the treatment and in tremendous pain after," she said.

"What a terrible business and manager and I have recommended they take their complaint to consumer protection."

Victoria Park Sports Massage Clinic director, Gene Hu, said Damian Ward was her partner, and did not provide therapy to clients.

She said he had been troubled recently.

"He said something on Facebook (without me knowing) and this morning I have over 400 people's comments on there – what he did was not right," she said.

"We do a good job, this company is 14 years old.

"I really do care about people's health, I try to help people be healthy."

Traficante said she was left "shaking with rage" after reading Damian's comments, but had been overwhelmed by the community support that followed.

"I was furious because not only have I recently lost 50 kilograms in the last year, the fact someone went along saying it was because of my weight that I had a problem with my neck and that nothing could fix it because I was fat (was hurtful)," she said.

"I am amazed, in a great way, by the response because everyone is stating it's not ok to body-shame."

- watoday.com.au