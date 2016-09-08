Couple 'kept slave' for 8 years

Couple 'kept slave' at home for 8 years

123rf The couple deny the accusations, with their lawyer insisting the slavery "did not happen".

A man and a woman have been accused of keeping a woman as their slave for eight years in a suburban Australian house.

Sri Lankan born pair Kandasamy Kannan, 48, and Kumuthini Kannan, 52, faced the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Wednesday over allegations they kept a slave in their home.

They have been charged under Commonwealth law with one count of possessing a slave and one count of exercising ownership over a slave between July 2007 and July 2015.

The alleged slave cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard that Australian Federal Police agents and Border Force officers spoke with the woman on September 24 last year.

The alleged victim was on a justice visa and was being supported by welfare organisations, the prosecution said.

"Her health is improving," the prosecutor said.

Defence lawyer Sam Norton told the court that the crime "simply did not happen".

"The complainant went from saying that no crime has been committed to being held as a slave for an extended period of time," he said.

Under Commonwealth legislation, anyone convicted of slavery offences faces 25 years in prison.

The matter was adjourned until May 8 next year.

- The Age