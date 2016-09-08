Husband listened in as son's angry friend stabbed his wife

Priyantha Hewage heard the last breaths of his wife of 22 years during a phone call. He had been talking with her when she was stabbed to death.

The man who killed her, Sigaragh Baea, then searched her house for his missing myki (a Melbourne public transport card).

On Thursday, Baea, 22, pleaded guilty in the Melbourne Magistrate's Court to murdering Prasad Somawansa, 48, in her Hopper's Crossing, Australia, home on February 18.

After his arrest Baea – who made a full confession – told police he gets "angry very easily".

"I thought I dropped my myki card at the house so I went back to you know to get it and then [she] they told me to piss off. And I – I got angry about that and I – I stabbed her."

Baea came into the family's orbit through Wishhasad Somawansa, Somawansa's 21-year-old son.

The pair were friends in primary school at Good News Lutheran College in Tarneit, but lost contact for nine years – before fatefully running into each other again late last year.

The pair agreed to catch up, swapping mobile phone numbers.

But Wishhasad – a medical student and SES volunteer – had a very bad feeling about Baea when they caught up.

"Steve seemed nice but he seemed violent," he told police in a statement tendered to court.

"Anything that he talked about he resorted through violence, by beating people up. He smiled and he laughed but the words that were coming out of his mouth did not match his appearance."

'I GOT ANGRY - AND I STABBED HER'

But Baea was clearly enamoured of Wishhasad, texting him again to catch up. When he did not reply, Baea invited himself over anyway.

After hanging out at the Somawansa family house, Wishhasad received a page from the SES at 10:29pm asking him to come in.

He agreed to drop off Baea at the Pacific Werribee shopping centre, where Baea was planning to call his mother to pick him up.

But outside the car Baea realised that he did not have his phone – or his myki card. He thought he might have left it at Wishhasad's, so he started walking back to get it.

When he arrived at the house, he knocked on the door and Prasad – the only one home at the time – answered.

"She told me to piss off or whatever," Baea told police "Then well I got angry and I stabbed her, then I went up to get my myki card but it wasn't there.

"I did not know what to think. Just went upstairs trying to get my myki card to get back home, but it wasn't there so I went out."

Baea later went home to his stepfather's, telling him he had been drinking wine in a nearby park with two Somalians.

He said they had drugged his wine, and he had passed out and could not remember much of the night.

'SHE SOUNDED SCARED'

Priyantha Somawansa is an interstate truck driver, and his wife often accompanied him on long trips to keep him company. When they were apart he would call her about four times a day, just to check in.

About 8:52pm that night he called his wife from a truck depot in Brisbane.

"The call was answered, but my wife did not speak to me at all," he said in a statement to police.

"I could hear my wife speaking, but not to me. I heard her saying 'you go out, you go out, you go out'.

"She sounded scared as she said this. I heard her yelling 'dos, dos, dos', and then making loud deep breathing noises before the phone was cut off."

Frantically he tried to call her back about 10 times, but the phone kept ringing out.

He couldn't get hold of his son either, so he called friends who lived nearby to ask them to check up on her.

When they did, they told him they were calling the police, but would not give any details about what had happened.

Eventually local police came to meet him to deliver the news.

At the end of his statement to police, Priyantha says he does "not know of any reason why anyone would want to bring harm to my wife".

"She is a clean-living person who stays at home and looks after me and my son. I love my wife very much and have had a long and happy marriage to her. I am so sad and just wish that I had been home to look after her".

Baea will be sentenced at a later date.

- With AAP

- The Age