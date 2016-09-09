Schoolboy stabbed in abdomen

Australian student airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in abdomen

Andrew Pearson/Fairfax Media Australia The school in north Wollongong, Australia went into lockdown following the incident.

A 16-year-old boy in Australia has been airlifted to hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen at a school in Wollongong on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Keira High School on Lyasght Street at around 1.40pm local time (3.40pm NZT) with reports the teenager was suffering stab wounds.

He was found in the south-west corner of the school grounds, with the wound to his lower left abdomen.

An ambulance rescue helicopter landed on the back oval behind the school and the adjacent Wollongong High and the boy was taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Keira High School went into lockdown following the incident.

It is alleged the boy was stabbed by another student following an "altercation" before the other student fled.

Inspector Norm Rees from NSW Ambulance said it appeared the altercation began as a fist-fight before it escalated.

"I believe there was a fist thrown and as a result of that the patient was stabbed in the left lower abdomen, with what appears to be like a kitchen paring knife," Rees said.

"It appears that the blade may have broken off inside his abdomen, so we've opted to stabilise the patient at scene and flown up to St George for specialised care."

NSW Police remained at the school in the early afternoon, with an "operation underway".

"Police have established a crime scene and investigations are ongoing," a spokesman said.

The NSW Department of Education said students would be supported following the incident.

"A student has been transported to hospital," a spokesperson said. "Counselling will be made available to students."

- Sydney Morning Herald, with Illawarra Mercury