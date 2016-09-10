Arrest for schoolboy stabbing

Australian student arrested after stabbing classmate in abdomen

ANDREW PEARSON/FAIRFAX AUSTRALIA The school in north Wollongong, Australia went into lockdown following the incident.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a 16-year-old was allegedly stabbed during a scuffle at a high school in North Wollongong, Australia.

Emergency services were called to Keira High School on Lysaght Street just after 1.30pm (3.30pm NZ Time) on Friday following reports that a teenager had been stabbed.

A 16-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was stabbed in the abdomen.

He was found in the south-west corner of the school grounds, with the wound to his lower left abdomen.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Norman Rees told reporters it appeared the blade may have broken off and been left in the injured boy's abdomen.

The accused boy fled the scene but later went to Wollongong police station where he was arrested, say police.

He was charged with armed with intent to commit indictable offence and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent. He was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Saturday.

An ambulance rescue helicopter landed on the back oval behind the school and the adjacent Wollongong High and the boy was taken to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Keira High School went into lockdown following the incident.

It is alleged the boy was stabbed by another student following an "altercation" before the other student fled.

Inspector Norm Rees from NSW Ambulance said it appeared the altercation began as a fist-fight before it escalated.

"I believe there was a fist thrown and as a result of that the patient was stabbed in the left lower abdomen, with what appears to be like a kitchen paring knife," Rees said.

"It appears that the blade may have broken off inside his abdomen, so we've opted to stabilise the patient at scene and flown up to St George for specialised care."

NSW Police remained at the school in the early afternoon, with an "operation underway".

"Police have established a crime scene and investigations are ongoing," a spokesman said.

The NSW Department of Education said students would be supported following the incident.

"A student has been transported to hospital," a spokesperson said. "Counselling will be made available to students."

- AAP, Fairfax Australia