Aussie school's Hitler fail

'An innocent mistake': Australian student shows up in Hitler costume as Jewish exchange students come to visit

Book Week is celebrated by schools across Australia, and encourages students to dress up as their favourite character from a book.

A student at a private Australian school was allowed to dress up as Adolf Hitler for a Book Week parade - which coincided with a visit by Jewish exchange students.

The boy, from St Philip's College in the Northern Territory, was given permission by a teacher to dress up as the Fuhrer, with the costume earning him the title of one of the "best dressed".

The school has apologised for the incident, which occurred at a Book Week assembly on Thursday.

Penny Stephens/Fairfax Media Australia Five Year 9 exchange students from Bialik College, a Jewish school in Hawthorn, were visiting the school at the time.

A spokeswoman for the school said a respected teacher had made an "innocent mistake".

She said the student had an interest in history and politics and had asked for permission for his costume.

"This was an innocent mistake by a teacher who is a respected, honourable and lovely person who got it wrong on the day," she said.

The incident occurred in front of five Year 9 exchange students from Bialik College, a Jewish school in Melbourne.

Bialik College principal Jeremy Stowe-Lindner said the students were "saddened" by the incident, but the school was dealing with it appropriately.

"It was an error of judgement on behalf of the school," he said.

"From what I understand, there was no malice, and not just because there were Jewish kids there, but because it was the wrong thing to do."

He said Bialik students had been holding exchange visits with St Philip's for six years, and would continue to do so.

St Philip's College is now reviewing its policies to ensure that a similar incident never occurs.

"The school is providing support and assistance to the teacher, the student, and their family.

"It has been a very distressing lesson for all concerned," it said.

It's not the first time a student has dressed up as the former Nazi leader and won an award. In 2010, a Catholic primary school principal in Perth apologised to parents after a student dressed as Adolf Hitler won first place in class on a school dress-up day.

