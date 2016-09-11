Mum devastated to find son buried

Mother of murdered Sydney man Jacob Munro devastated to learn son had been buried for five months

Guilty: Murderer Stanley Robert Forward, 23, leaves an Australian Supreme Court on Friday.

Jacob Munro hated the thought of being buried.

The 24-year-old explained this to his mother Deborah Hall just three months before he went missing from his Sydney home.

So when Ms Hall eventually found out what had happened to her son, her "world stopped".



"It was devastating to find out he had been buried for months, but more so because of the conversations we had earlier about him hating the thought of being buried," Ms Hall said in a victim impact statement read to an Australian Supreme Court.



NSW Police Killed: Jacob Munro.



"I didn't know such a dark place existed in my soul."

Not only had Mr Munro been buried in a bush grave but he had met with the most violent of deaths.

He had been Tasered and stabbed 15 times at Schofields in Sydney, Australia.

His body was later buried in the Bulahdelah State Forest in New South Wales, Australia.

On Friday his killers, Stanley Robert Forward, 23, and Donald John Cameron, 64, faced a sentencing hearing for murder and for knowingly taking part in the cultivation of 664 cannabis plants.

A third man, David Ian Wilkinson, 70, sat in the same court for the hearing after pleading guilty to cannabis cultivation as well being an accessory after the fact to Mr Munro's murder.

The court heard nine days before he was murdered, the men drove to the forest and dug his grave. One of them even hopped into it to check it was the right size, Australian Associated Press reported.

During the hearing Crown prosecutor Richard Herps read a letter penned by Ms Hall, explaining her overwhelming grief.

She explained that after all the men responsible for her son's death had been arrested, she had thought about ending her pain.

"I was going to drive straight into a tree as I thought it is over now, the courts can deal with it because I can't any longer.

"It had become unbearable to think about how my boy had been surrounded by hate as his life was being taken from him, in such a malicious, calculated way.

"My heart is broken, at times it physically aches."

Mr Munro was murdered on July 22, 2014.

On the day of his murder his sister, who was pregnant at the time, sent him a picture of an ultrasound.

"We will never know if he ever received it," Ms Hall said.

"We moved out of the home we owned and eventually sold it as it had become a place of sadness to us all."

Friends said they last spoke to Mr Munro on July 21. His car was found parked at his home, but Mr Munro could not be found.

Forward pleaded guilty to murder in December 2015 while Cameron pleaded guilty in January 2016.

The sentencing hearing will continue before Justice Desmond Fagan.

