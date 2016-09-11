Dad's classy response to racism

Australian dad responds to racist remarks with a pot of tea

Jarred Wall/Facebook When Australian dad Jarred Wall overheard the two patrons at the next table making ignorant remarks, he knew he had to do something to challenge their perceptions.

An Australian dad of Aboriginal descent found the best way to tackle the racist remarks he overheard in a Perth cafe: Offering them a good old-fashioned cuppa.

Jarred Wall, 31, was having lunch with his fiancee and his two children aged four and one at Zephyr Cafe in East Fremantle on Thursday when he overheard two women having a conversation about Aboriginal people.

In his post on Facebook, which has since gone viral, Wall said "the conversation was less than distasteful with words like assimilation thrown around willy nilly. I could have unleashed a tirade of abuse but that wouldn't have helped."

Jarred Wall/Facebook Social media users have praised Jarred Wall for his classy response to the incident.

Instead he did the opposite: He shouted the two "elderly ladies" a pot of English Breakfast tea with a special message on the receipt saying "enjoy the tea! Compliments of the 2 aboriginals sitting next to you on table 26".



"I ... left a little note on the receipt. Maybe these ladies will be a little wiser and think before they speak. Hopefully there won't be a next time," he posted.

Jarred Wall/Facebook Jarred Wall said he chose to respond with a kind act instead of anger to show there were alternative ways to deal with issues of racism.

Wall's post has since been shared some 1700 times, and garnered more than 1300 comments and 14,000 likes.

The reaction on Facebook was overwhelmingly positive, with one user saying "kill them with kindness".

Another poster said "the way you handled yourself was with love, dignity, kindness and that's what is lacking in our world today. Some people say the younger generations have no respect well you showed them".

Wall said he did not mean any harm to the two women, but could not leave without addressing what just had happened.

"I just wanted to make them think," he said.

He said he chose to respond with a kind act instead of anger to show there were alternative ways to deal with issues of racism.

"I've seen a lot in the media lately. Especially the [race riots] in Kalgoorlie. I feel responding with violence will reaffirm their views about Aboriginals."

"The reason I shared the post was so that people see there is an alternative way to deal with something like that and to show [those two ladies] that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover."

Wall said he was astonished at the overwhelming response to his post.

"I didn't think it would go as far as it did," he said.

The young father, who works as team leader in youth justice in WA's corrective services system, said his mother was part of the stolen generation.

He said he did not speak to the two women and instead of waiting for a reaction headed to the nearby park to play with his kids.

- watoday.com.au