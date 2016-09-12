Pilot killed by runaway plane

A pilot has been killed after being hit by a runaway plane which then crashed into another aircraft on the tarmac at an airport in Australia.

Police confirmed a 62-year-old man from the Adelaide suburb of Wattle Park died at Parafield Airport on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the airport shortly after 4pm.

BREAKING: Police are attending a scene at Parafield Airport where two planes have collided. #9News pic.twitter.com/vGxQXe7zZ2 — Nine News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) September 11, 2016

An empty plane taxied away after hitting the pilot then crashed into another unoccupied plane parked nearby, police say.

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) spokesperson said it is believed someone was trying to start the aircraft which taxied away.

The ATSB will send a team of investigators to the airport on Monday morning.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

- AAP