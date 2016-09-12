$1 million reward to find boy

William Tyrrell: Government announces $1 million reward for missing boy's location

SUPPLIED William Tyrrell was three years old when he vanished while playing at his grandmother's house on the NSW Mid North Coast in 2014.

The biggest monetary reward in New South Wales, Australia, is on offer for anyone that can lead police to the whereabouts of missing toddler William Tyrrell.

In a significant development in the mystery that has gripped Australia, NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione and Premier Mike Baird announced the A$1 million reward on Monday, the second anniversary of the three-year-old's disappearance.

It is double the amount of the state's previously highest standing reward of $500,000, attached to the 1999 case of murdered teenager Michelle Bright.

Unlike other rewards that are contingent on someone being convicted of a crime, the $1 million reward in William's case is for his location.

READ MORE:

* William Tyrell: Police work on 600 persons of interest in suspect abduction investigation

* New Zealand police investigate sightings of missing boy

* William Tyrrell search: highs, lows and false hope

* Massive hunt for missing William Tyrell, 3

SYDNEY MORNING HERALD The mother of missing toddler William Tyrell makes a desperate plea for any information about her son.

William disappeared from his grandmother's yard in the small town of Kendall on the Mid North Coast on September 12, 2014.

For the past two years the Australian Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann has been leading the investigation into his disappearance and have been given information about 600 persons of interest.

Stuff reported on Sunday that of the 600 persons of interest in the sights of police, 200 have not been completely identified.

Those profiles may include only physical descriptions from suspicious sightings and information gathered by police.

In a bid to rule in or out each name or description on the list, information relating to about 400 persons of interest have been sent out to police local area commands across the state.

Police have previously said the three-year-old could have been the target of a paedophile ring in the north coast region.

The case has been referred to the NSW coroner but police say investigations continue with the hope the young boy is still alive.

- Brisbane Times