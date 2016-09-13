Former Facebook NZ boss Paul Borrud creates the world's greatest slip 'n slide

As a kid, you would have been lucky if your slip 'n slide - made with an old tarp and dishwashing liquid - topped 10 metres.

Facebook's former New Zealand boss has put those childhood efforts to shame with a contender for the best slip 'n slide of all time: 100 metres long, and ridden by 75 "sliders".

Paul Borrud headed the social media giant's Australia and New Zealand operations from 2009-2012. He still calls Sydney home, and has clearly picked up a thing or two about the shared Kiwi and Aussie culture - including a love of summer slip 'n slides.

PAUL BORRUD/VIMEO Facebook's former NZ boss Paul Borrud and a pal ride a donut down the slide.

Borrud recently posted a video online, titled "Borrud Slip 'n' Slide 2016", showing off his epic effort, which has become an annual tradition for his family.

PAUL BORRUD/VIMEO Sliders went down on donuts, boogie boards and inflatable jandals.

Creating the slide "down on the farm" over the Australian summer involved help from at least 10 people, he said.

Unlike the slides of a Kiwi childhood - which tended to all be blue tarpaulins - Borrud's was a vibrant orange plastic sheet, weighed down at the edges with sandbags, with side sprinklers to keep it from drying out.

Sliders tore down the hill on boogie boards, donuts and inflatable jandals with an Australian flag print - some even recording their slippery journey with cameras on selfie sticks.

PAUL BORRUD/VIMEO Another rider takes off down the hill.

At the end, there was what appeared to be a purpose-built splash pool, although it wasn't quite big enough for some riders, who shot straight through and down a bank.

There was also a canopied seating area for those who preferred to stay dry, a tiki bar and barbecue, and quad bikes to ferry riders back up the hill, to save them having to walk.

And unlike our blurry film photos, his slip 'n slide was recorded on a mix of cameras - including a drone.

PAUL BORRUD/VIMEO Paul Borrud declared this year's slide effort "the best day ever".

Borrud holds up a sign in the video, calling it the "best day ever!".

The slide launched on Australia Day - or "Straya Day", as Borrud correctly pronounces it - on January 26, and lasted for over a week. Borrud posted the video online in August.

"Over 75 sliders this year taking advantage of the long summer days and warm temps," Borrud wrote in the caption.

PAUL BORRUD/VIMEO The slide even has a purpose-built pool.

He promised next year's slide would have "a few new surprises in store".

Borrud's slide might not be the world's longest - that record's held by a group of Jordanian companies, who created a 611m slide - but it's arguably the flashest homemade slide of all time.

