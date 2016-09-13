'Prepared to die': Alleged Australian terrorist caught on tape amid stabbing

A CURRENT AFFAIR Ihsas Khan was caught on CCTV footage, with neighbours watching on.

An Australian student charged over a terrorist stabbing tried to force his way into a suburban Sydney hair salon to continue his attack and then ran at police when they arrived to arrest him, new footage shows.

The footage of Saturday's attack at Minto, southwest of the city, shows grandfather Wayne Greenhalgh, 59, wounded and running for his life as his attacker chases him down Ohlfsen Road armed with a large knife.

The footage, obtained by Australia's A Current Affair, also shows how his brave neighbours intervened and fought his attacker, 22-year-old Ihsas Khan, who told them he was "prepared to die".

A CURRENT AFFAIR A customer fled as Ihsas Khan looked into the hair salon from outside.

Khan is also shown on the footage running, knife still in hand, at the first police patrol van that arrives at the scene.

The police van is forced to quickly reverse, stops and then speeds forwards and down a nearby street.

The entire time Khan, dressed in a white T-shirt and tracksuit pants, is giving chase to the vehicle.

A CURRENT AFFAIR The neighbours confronted Ihsas Khan, trying to knock the knife out of his hand.

The 22-year-old has been charged with committing an alleged Islamic State-inspired terrorist attack and the attempted murder of Greenhalgh, who was on a daily walk when he was stabbed on Saturday afternoon.

Greenhalgh suffered near-fatal wounds to his hands and body and had to run for his life into a neighbour's home before Khan tried to smash his way in through a glass door while allegedly shouting "Allah Akbar" and "somebody's going to die today".

The footage shows Greenhalgh only managed to escape Khan when the neighbours intervened, confronting his alleged attacker and acting as a distraction.

A CURRENT AFFAIR Police tend to Wayne Greenhalgh after the attack.

Wounded and bleeding, Greenhalgh then stumbled into a hair salon attached to the home and told the owner to lock the latched sliding door.

Brandishing the knife in the air, Khan then stabs the glass before trying to force his way inside the salon. Greenhalgh, the salon owner and her customers flee out the back and call police.

Neighbours still out the front of the property bravely confront Khan again armed with broomsticks, fence palings and anything they can find before the police arrive and he turns his attention on the officers.

Sivei Ah Chong, 43, is one of those in the footage seen approaching Khan with a fence paling he had grabbed from his garage and trying to hit the knife out of Khan's hand.

"He just stood there and he was trying to attack me," he told A Current Affair. "I said, 'Mate you do that to me I'll kill you.' He said, 'Do that I'm here to die. I'm prepared to die'."

NSW Premier Mike Baird praised the brave actions by the neighbours in confronting Khan.

"It's pretty inspiring to see some heroes coming forward in that event," Baird said. "A group of people that were going about their daily business saw someone in incredible trouble and they were willing to risk their lives. That's pretty inspiring."

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that Khan told police as far back as 2013 that he hated Australia because of its involvement with America in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Two years ago, Khan was charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of maliciously damaging property after he used scissors to cut down small Australian flags displayed on the homes of two residents near Ohlfsen Road.

The charges were dismissed under the Mental Health Act on the condition Khan, who is of Bangladeshi heritage, take psychiatric medication and attend medical appointments.

However, neighbours believe the death of Khan's mother nine months ago may have exacerbated his anti-social behaviour and mental health issues.

NSW Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione said despite the neighbours' concerns there was here was no evidence of any reports of Khan to the national security hotline.

- Sydney Morning Herald