Girl, 2, found dead in home in Sydney's south west

A two-year-old toddler has been found dead in her home in Miller, NSW, Australia.

A two-year-old toddler has been found dead in her home in Miller, NSW, Australia.

A two-year-old girl has been found dead in a home in Miller in Sydney's south west, NSW Police has confirmed.

The body of the toddler was found shortly after midday on Tuesday after police received a call from a member of the public concerned about the child's welfare.

The spokeswoman said emergency services discovered the child's body. 

A two-year-old toddler has been found dead in her home in Miller, NSW, Australia.
Sophie Walsh/TWITTER

A two-year-old toddler has been found dead in her home in Miller, NSW, Australia.

A crime scene has been established at the Miller home.

READ MORE:
Toddler orphaned on Father's Day after parents found dead at Australian house
Australian hospital had three times to save a toddler's life, on the fourth they failed
Kiwi toddler dies of 'unexplained' injuries in Australia

 

An investigation is under way, a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

They would not provide details about whether anyone else was inside the house. 

"Investigations are underway and a postmortem exam will determine how the child died," she said. 

Ad Feedback

More to come

 

 

 

 - Sydney Morning Herald

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
world headlines

Two-year-old found dead in Australia

Secrets of presidential disease

'Pasta cartoon' insult to Italians

Arrested for pinching 3 hot chips

Would you brave a 300m swing? video

US show of force against N Korea video

Cancer-faking blogger a no-show

Scientists crack the language code

Nine dead in US house fire

Diver films terrifying shark attack

Trump: 'I feel great' video

Chicago passes grim milestone

Engine failure tears hole in plane

Bizarre conspiracy theories of Turkey

Cops employ eagles to take down drones video

Ad Feedback
special offers