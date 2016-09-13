Two-year-old found dead in Australia

Girl, 2, found dead in home in Sydney's south west
A two-year-old girl has been found dead in a home in Miller in Sydney's south west, NSW Police has confirmed.
The body of the toddler was found shortly after midday on Tuesday after police received a call from a member of the public concerned about the child's welfare.
The spokeswoman said emergency services discovered the child's body.
A crime scene has been established at the Miller home.
An investigation is under way, a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
BREAKING: 2 year old girl found dead in home at Miller in Sydney's south west @9NewsAUS #9News pic.twitter.com/D2Tcegbk6o— Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) September 13, 2016
They would not provide details about whether anyone else was inside the house.
"Investigations are underway and a postmortem exam will determine how the child died," she said.
- Sydney Morning Herald