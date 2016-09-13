Horse gets stuck in Aussie pool

Emergency services called to free horse stuck in a backyard swimming pool

A horse managed to rescue itself after it climbed out of a suburban swimming pool.
Vince Caligiuri

A horse that fell into a backyard swimming pool on the Gold Coast, Australia has managed to get itself out after fire crews drained the water.

The horse had been in the pool for more than two hours before it climbed out of the pool itself.

Emergency services were called to a home after reports a horse had fallen into a cement swimming pool just before 1pm (local time).

Fire crews had drained the pool and were working to build a ramp to help get the horse out.

A veterinarian was on scene to help with the process.

A rural fire truck that often performs livestock rescues was also called in.

It was not known how the horse came to fall into the pool or whether the animal has any injuries.

